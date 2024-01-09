Sadly, it wasn't meant to be, and the pair ended up splitting a few months later in June 2020. They were one of the many casualties of lockdown breakup season, but now Demi is ready to risk her heart again in the new show.

Read on for everything you need to know about Demi Jones.

Read more:

Demi Jones - key facts

Demi Jones. Getty

Age: 25

Job: Style advisor at a boutique

From: Portsmouth

Season: 6

Instagram: @demijones1

Who is Demi Jones?

Demi Jones is a former style advisor from Portsmouth.

Since appearing on Love Island, she's become a successful influencer working with brands like SHEIN. She also appeared in Strictly: The Real Full Monty.

What season of Love Island was Demi on?

Demi Jones. ITV ITV

Demi was on the first ever winter season of Love Island.

She was originally coupled up with Nas Majeed but ended up finishing in third place with Luke Mabbott. Her friendship with Shaughna Phillips was also a series highlight.

Is Demi Jones on Instagram?

Yes! You can catch all her red carpet looks at @demijones1.

Why did Demi decide to return for Love Island: All Stars?

Demi decided to return to the villa because she is "ready again to find love".

She said: "I lost a lot of confidence with my health issues over the last couple of years but I’ve been smashing the gym this year, finding my confidence again and I’ve got it back. So, let’s find a man!"

Love Island All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

