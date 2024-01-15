Liberty says she and Jake haven't really spoken in two years, after which she and Kaz will go for a chat, discussing how she feels about him being in the villa.

Liberty says: "You know what, babe? I'll have a chat tonight, and because we are exes and we haven’t spoken, I want to see exactly where he is at."

But will Liberty and Jake be able to clear the air, or will the tension be hanging over them the entire time that they're in the villa? You can watch a full first-look clip from the episode below.

Liberty previously explained how she would react if she did see Jake again in the villa, saying: "Obviously, that was two, three years ago now, and I actually haven't really spoke to him since I saw him one time at my friend's birthday party after the villa.

Read more:

"But that was kind of the last time I really properly saw him in person. And I haven't spoke to him since. If he's in there and wants a conversation, I'm happy to have a conversation with him."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Former Love Island winner Davide previously told RadioTimes.com exclusively that he thought there should be a limit on the number of times contestants appear on the show, with the All Stars season full of people who have had at least one run on the reality series.

He said: "I think one time is allowed to everyone, the second one is still fine. I think the third one, no. I wouldn't go over three. Two is the maximum, probably."

Love Island: All Stars starts on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 15th January 2024 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.