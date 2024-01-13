Despite trying to make things work, Liberty had doubts about their relationship when Jake said Liberty gave him the "ick".

Now, the former flames will be heading into the Love Island villa once again and, in true Love Island fashion, they have no idea the other will be in there.

Liberty and Jake on Love Island in 2021. ITV

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of her appearance on Love Island: All Stars, Liberty said that if she did come face to face with Jake again, she would remain "civil" and is even open to the idea of them being friends.

"Obviously that was two, three years ago now and I actually haven't really spoke to him since I saw him one time at my friend's birthday party after the villa," she said.

Liberty continued: "But that was kind of the last time I really properly saw him in person. And I haven't spoke to him since. If he's in there and wants a conversation, I'm happy to have a conversation with him."

Looking back on her time in the villa, Liberty says she doesn't have "any regrets" about her experience, and noted that she had learnt a lot about herself.

The former islander told RadioTimes.com and other press that if she and Jake are both in the villa together, she will want him to focus on finding love, as that's what she will be doing.

"I'm going to be focusing on finding love as well. And I don't want us being in the same room to take away from each other's experiences," she said.

"So I think we're just going to be probably civil and honestly maybe we could even be mates. Maybe? I don't know."

Love Island All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

