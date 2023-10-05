The contestants will have to couple up and attempt to remain in the competition to avoid being dumped from the island.

The Love Island Games cast includes some of the biggest stars from the UK series, including Curtis Pritchard from season 5, and Eyal Booker from season 4.

But who else will be appearing on the show? Read on for the full cast list.

Love Island Games cast: Full line-up of contestants

Curtis Pritchard

Peacock

Franchise: Season 5, UK

Instagram: @curtispritchard12

UK islander Curtis Pritchard finished in fourth place on the 2019 run. Since appearing on Love Island, he and his brother AJ have gone on to star in Hollyoaks.

Kyra Green

Peacock

Franchise: Season 1, USA

Instagram: @kyra212green

Musician Kyra Green appeared on season 1 of Love Island USA and was dumped on day 24.

Megan Barton Hanson

Peacock

Franchise: Season 4, UK

Instagram: @meganbartonhanson_

Megan Barton Hanson starred on season 4 of Love Island UK and came fourth alongside Wes Nelson. She later starred in E4 reality series The Big Celebrity Detox.

Jack Fowler

Peacock

Franchise: Season 4, UK

Instagram: @_jackfowler_

DJ Jack Fowler appeared on the 2018 season of Love Island UK and was dumped alongside Laura Crane just days before the final, coming in fifth place.

Johnny Middlebrooks

Peacock

Franchise: Season 2, USA

Instagram: @johnny_lee

Johnny Middlebrooks appeared on season 2 of Love Island USA and was crowned the runner-up alongside Cely Vazquez.

Aurelia Lamprecht

Peacock

Franchise: Season 4, Germany

Instagram: @aurelialamprecht

Aurelia Lamprecht appeared on season 4 of Love Island Germany and departed from the series on day 25 when each of the girls was tasked with writing the name of a boy they were interested in coupling up with. As Aurelia wasn't interested in any of the contestants, she decided to leave the series, finishing in ninth place.

Carrington Rodriguez

Peacock

Franchise: Season 2, USA

Instagram: @c_rod003

Carrington appeared on season 2 of Love Island USA and came fourth place alongside Laurel Goldman.

Cely Vazquez

Peacock

Franchise: Season 2, USA

Cely Vasquez was a runner-up on season 2 of Love Island USA.

Callum Hole

Peacock

Franchise: Season 4, AUS

Instagram: @cal.davee

Callum Hole appeared on season 4 of Love Island Australia and placed third alongside Madeline Wilcox.

Courtney Boerner

Peacock

Franchise: Season 4, USA

Instagram: @courtnneylynn

Courtney Boerner appeared on season 4 of Love Island USA and was dumped from the island on day 24.

Lisa Celander

Peacock

Franchise: Season 3, Sweden

Instagram: @lisacelanders

Lisa was dumped from season 3 of Love Island Sweden on day 43 after failing to couple up.

Ray Gantt

Franchise: Season 1, USA

Instagram: @raygantt

Ray Gantt appeared on season 1 of Love Island USA, entering the villa on day 26. He was dumped from the island on day 53.

Jessica Losurdo

Peacock

Franchise: Season 4, AUS

Instagram: @jessicalosurdo

Jessica appeared on season 4 of Love Island Australia, and was dumped one day ahead of the final alongside Al Perkins, with the pair finishing in fifth place.

Mitch Hibberd

Peacock

Franchise: Season 3 and 4, AUS

Instagram: @Mitchellhibard

Mitch Hibberd was crowned the winner on season 3 of Love Island AUS alongside Tina Provis. Speaking of whom...

Tina Provis

Peacock

Franchise: Season 3 and 4, AUS

Instagram: @tinaprovis

Tina Provis was also crowned the winner on season 3 of Love Island Australia alongside Mitch. They both returned in season 4 for another shot at love.

Georgia Steel

Peacock

Franchise: Season 4, UK

Instagram: @gsteelx

Georgia Steel appeared on season 4 of Love Island UK and finished in eighth place alongside Sam Bird.

Liberty Poole

Peacock

Franchise: Season 7, UK

Instagram: @libertypoolex

Liberty Poole appeared on season 7 of Love Island UK and quit the villa just days before the final after she and Jake Cornish ended their relationship.

Deb Chubb

Peacock

Franchise: Season 4, USA

Instagram: @debchubb

Deb Chubb finished in fourth place alongside Jesse Bray on season 4 of Love Island USA.

Mike Boateng

Peacock

Franchise: Season 6, UK

Instagram: @michaelboateng01

Mike Boateng finished in fifth place alongside Priscilla Anyabu in season 6 of Love Island UK in 2020.

Eyal Booker

Peacock

Franchise: Season 4, UK

Instagram: @eyalbooker

Eyal Booker starred in season 4 of Love Island UK and was dumped on day 25.

Steph Blackos

Peacock

Franchise: Season 2, France

Instagram: @stephblacklos

Steph Blackos took part in season 2 of Love Island France.

Imani Wheeler

Peacock

Franchise: Season 5, USA

Imani Wheeler entered the villa as a bombshell right before Casa Amor in season 5 of Love Island USA, but was dumped shortly after coupling up with Isiah "Zay" Harayda and failing to make a connection.

Toby Aromolaran

Peacock

Franchise: Season 7, UK

Instagram: @tobyaromolaran

Toby took part in Love Island season 7 in 2021. He made it to the final two alongside Chloe Burrows but it was Millie Court and Liam Reardon who were ultimately crowned the winners.

Justine Ndiba

Peacock

Franchise: Season 2, USA

Instagram: @justinejoy312

Justine Ndiba appeared on season 2 of Love Island USA in 2001 and was crowned the winner alongside Caleb Corprew.

Scott Van-der Sluis

Peacock

Franchises: Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA

Instagram: @scottvds17

Scott appeared in season 10 of Love Island UK before going on to star in season 5 of Love Island USA. He finished in 6th place on both shows.

Zeta Morrison

Peacock

Franchise: Season 4, USA

Instagram: @Iamzetamorrison

Zeta Morrison appeared on season 4 of Love Island USA and went on to be crowned the winner alongside Timmy Pandolfi.

