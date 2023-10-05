Love Island Games cast: Full line-up of contestants
The cast includes some of the biggest stars from the UK series.
Love Island fans, prepare for more turning heads, dumpings and drama: Love Island’s global spin-off show will soon be transporting us to Fiji.
Love Island Games, which is being hosted by Maya Jama, and featuring social ambassador Maura Higgins and narrator Iain Stirling, will feature islanders from a number of international versions who'll be returning to crack on and get grafting.
The contestants will have to couple up and attempt to remain in the competition to avoid being dumped from the island.
The Love Island Games cast includes some of the biggest stars from the UK series, including Curtis Pritchard from season 5, and Eyal Booker from season 4.
But who else will be appearing on the show? Read on for the full cast list.
Curtis Pritchard
Franchise: Season 5, UK
Instagram: @curtispritchard12
UK islander Curtis Pritchard finished in fourth place on the 2019 run. Since appearing on Love Island, he and his brother AJ have gone on to star in Hollyoaks.
Kyra Green
Franchise: Season 1, USA
Instagram: @kyra212green
Musician Kyra Green appeared on season 1 of Love Island USA and was dumped on day 24.
Megan Barton Hanson
Franchise: Season 4, UK
Instagram: @meganbartonhanson_
Megan Barton Hanson starred on season 4 of Love Island UK and came fourth alongside Wes Nelson. She later starred in E4 reality series The Big Celebrity Detox.
Jack Fowler
Franchise: Season 4, UK
Instagram: @_jackfowler_
DJ Jack Fowler appeared on the 2018 season of Love Island UK and was dumped alongside Laura Crane just days before the final, coming in fifth place.
Johnny Middlebrooks
Franchise: Season 2, USA
Instagram: @johnny_lee
Johnny Middlebrooks appeared on season 2 of Love Island USA and was crowned the runner-up alongside Cely Vazquez.
Aurelia Lamprecht
Franchise: Season 4, Germany
Instagram: @aurelialamprecht
Aurelia Lamprecht appeared on season 4 of Love Island Germany and departed from the series on day 25 when each of the girls was tasked with writing the name of a boy they were interested in coupling up with. As Aurelia wasn't interested in any of the contestants, she decided to leave the series, finishing in ninth place.
Carrington Rodriguez
Franchise: Season 2, USA
Instagram: @c_rod003
Carrington appeared on season 2 of Love Island USA and came fourth place alongside Laurel Goldman.
Cely Vazquez
Franchise: Season 2, USA
Cely Vasquez was a runner-up on season 2 of Love Island USA.
Callum Hole
Franchise: Season 4, AUS
Instagram: @cal.davee
Callum Hole appeared on season 4 of Love Island Australia and placed third alongside Madeline Wilcox.
Courtney Boerner
Franchise: Season 4, USA
Instagram: @courtnneylynn
Courtney Boerner appeared on season 4 of Love Island USA and was dumped from the island on day 24.
Lisa Celander
Franchise: Season 3, Sweden
Instagram: @lisacelanders
Lisa was dumped from season 3 of Love Island Sweden on day 43 after failing to couple up.
Ray Gantt
Franchise: Season 1, USA
Instagram: @raygantt
Ray Gantt appeared on season 1 of Love Island USA, entering the villa on day 26. He was dumped from the island on day 53.
Jessica Losurdo
Franchise: Season 4, AUS
Instagram: @jessicalosurdo
Jessica appeared on season 4 of Love Island Australia, and was dumped one day ahead of the final alongside Al Perkins, with the pair finishing in fifth place.
Mitch Hibberd
Franchise: Season 3 and 4, AUS
Instagram: @Mitchellhibard
Mitch Hibberd was crowned the winner on season 3 of Love Island AUS alongside Tina Provis. Speaking of whom...
Tina Provis
Franchise: Season 3 and 4, AUS
Instagram: @tinaprovis
Tina Provis was also crowned the winner on season 3 of Love Island Australia alongside Mitch. They both returned in season 4 for another shot at love.
Georgia Steel
Franchise: Season 4, UK
Instagram: @gsteelx
Georgia Steel appeared on season 4 of Love Island UK and finished in eighth place alongside Sam Bird.
Liberty Poole
Franchise: Season 7, UK
Instagram: @libertypoolex
Liberty Poole appeared on season 7 of Love Island UK and quit the villa just days before the final after she and Jake Cornish ended their relationship.
Deb Chubb
Franchise: Season 4, USA
Instagram: @debchubb
Deb Chubb finished in fourth place alongside Jesse Bray on season 4 of Love Island USA.
Mike Boateng
Franchise: Season 6, UK
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Mike Boateng finished in fifth place alongside Priscilla Anyabu in season 6 of Love Island UK in 2020.
Eyal Booker
Franchise: Season 4, UK
Instagram: @eyalbooker
Eyal Booker starred in season 4 of Love Island UK and was dumped on day 25.
Steph Blackos
Franchise: Season 2, France
Instagram: @stephblacklos
Steph Blackos took part in season 2 of Love Island France.
Imani Wheeler
Franchise: Season 5, USA
Imani Wheeler entered the villa as a bombshell right before Casa Amor in season 5 of Love Island USA, but was dumped shortly after coupling up with Isiah "Zay" Harayda and failing to make a connection.
Toby Aromolaran
Franchise: Season 7, UK
Instagram: @tobyaromolaran
Toby took part in Love Island season 7 in 2021. He made it to the final two alongside Chloe Burrows but it was Millie Court and Liam Reardon who were ultimately crowned the winners.
Justine Ndiba
Franchise: Season 2, USA
Instagram: @justinejoy312
Justine Ndiba appeared on season 2 of Love Island USA in 2001 and was crowned the winner alongside Caleb Corprew.
Scott Van-der Sluis
Franchises: Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA
Instagram: @scottvds17
Scott appeared in season 10 of Love Island UK before going on to star in season 5 of Love Island USA. He finished in 6th place on both shows.
Zeta Morrison
Franchise: Season 4, USA
Instagram: @Iamzetamorrison
Zeta Morrison appeared on season 4 of Love Island USA and went on to be crowned the winner alongside Timmy Pandolfi.
