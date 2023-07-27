With her high school sweetheart Chase (Sean Flynn) also a member of the wedding party, Zoey decides to hire an actor (Dean Geyer) to be her date.

And it looks like her scheme goes to plan, if the recent trailer is anything to go by, which gives fans a glimpse at Chase walking into a pole at the sight of Zoey and her handsome plus-one together at the wedding.

Later in the clip, we see Zoey and Chase sitting on a beach together as they reminisce about their schooldays. “When did life get so messy? I would kill to go back to PCA,” Zoey says to Chase, who replies, “I’m sure we’d all love to go back.”

Created by Dan Schneider, Zoey 101 ran for four seasons between 2005 and 2008 and followed teenager Zoey as she started at Pacific Coast Academy, a boys-only private boarding school that opened its doors to girls for the first time.

The show was a huge hit at the time, solidifying itself as one of TV's top live-action children's series.

If you're wondering how to watch the reboot in the UK, read on for everything you need to know.

Can I watch Zoey 102 in the UK?

The Paramount+ original is set to release on the streaming platform in the US on 27th July.

Unfortunately, a UK release date is yet to be announced, but watch this space!

Zoey 102 cast

Sean Flynn as Chase in Zoey 102. Paramount Plus/ YouTube.

Jamie Lynn Spears returns as the titular character, Zoey Brooks.

Meanwhile, Sean Flynn is also back as Zoey's former high school sweetheart Chase, while Matthew Underwood returns as Logan and Erin Sanders as Quinn.

The returning cast also includes Christopher Massey as Michael, Abby Wilde as Stacey and Jack Salvatore Jr as Mark, while new additions include Thomas Lennon as Zoey's boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Zoey's friend Archer, and Audrey Whitby as Logan's younger sister Lyric.

More like this

Read more:

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.