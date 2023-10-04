In what came as a shock to many, Jamie Lynn Spears - who is the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears - was sent home, following her cha cha with pro dancer Alan Bersten.

While Jamie received a respectable score from the judging panel including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, when the viewer votes were tallied, Spears and Bersten were among the bottom two at risk of elimination along with football star Adrian Peterson and his pro partner Britt Stewart.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten on Dancing With the Stars. Getty Images

Then DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that Jamie would indeed be going home.

"Honestly, it's quite surprising," judge Derek Hough said, adding: "Jamie Lynn, you were fantastic. It's just, wow. It's a shocker, honestly."

Jamie's DWTS journey didn't get off to best start, with the Zoey 101 star failing to impress in Week 1. Following the performance, she vowed to do improve saying: "I don't like average. I want to do better."

Ahead of her cha cha this week, she said: "I think I'm gonna make myself be out of comfort zone this week," adding that she's currently a "softball mom", which she doesn't view as 'sexy'.

While Carie Ann offered some feedback to Jamie after the performance, telling the 32-year-old to elongate her torso, the judges admitted that she'd improved from Week 1.

"You came out of your shell... you entertained and connected," Bruno said. "You are a performer and you can do it!"

They scored her 16 out of 30, but sadly it wasn't enough to keep her in the competition.

Jamie's exit follows comedian Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki, who were the first to be voted out.

