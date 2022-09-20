A new batch of contestants, including Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis, singer Jordin Sparks and reality star Heidi D’Amelio, have joined the star-studded line-up , and will be battling it out for the Mirrorball trophy.

Dancing with the Stars, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, is back again, with the launch of season 31.

Meanwhile, Tyra Banks is returning as presenter, joined this year by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. They’ll be accompanied by judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

If you’re confused about how to get your dose of dancing goodness in the UK, then look no further. Read on for everything you need to know about whether you can watch the show on our shores.

When is Dancing with the Stars 2022 coming to Disney Plus in the US?

After 30 seasons and 17 years of airing on ABC in the US, the programme has made a move to its new home on Disney Plus.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premiered on Monday 19th September on Disney Plus at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

Live episodes will air weekly from then on.

Can you watch Dancing with the Stars in the UK?

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach on Dancing with the Stars 2022 Disney Plus

Unfortunately, there's bad news for Disney Plus subscribers based in the UK.

At the time of writing, Dancing with the Stars is only available in the US and Canada on Disney Plus.

In previous years, the full dance routines from each episode have been uploaded to the official Dancing with the Stars YouTube channel, which is available worldwide, though the opening episode's performances haven't been uploaded at the time of writing.

If the episodes don't become available on the official Dancing with the Stars YouTube channel, fans needn't fear: the scores from each week are always widely reported, meaning it's easy to get to grips with the action even without the full footage at your disposal.

Dancing with the Stars 2022 line-up

The star-studded line-up was unveiled last week, with actress Selma Blair heading to the dancefloor with partner Sasha Farber.

Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Shangela Pierce, who has made history as the very first drag queen to compete on the show, will be teamed up with professional performer Gleb Savchenko.

TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio and mother Heidi will both be appearing this year, performing with Mark Ballas and Artem Chigvintsev respectively, while New Jersey icon Teresa Giudice has teamed up Pasha Pashkov.

In addition, The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey has been partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong, Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki, Trevor Donovan with Emma Slater and Wayne Brady with Witney Carson.

Fitness model Joseph Baena has also been added to the line-up and is teaming up with Daniella Karagach, while Good Morning America’s Sam Champion has been partnered with Cheryl Burke, and Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis with professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

CODA star Daniel Durant has also joined the show and will be performing with Britt Stewart, while Charlie’s Angels actress Cheryl Ladd has been matched with Louis van Amstel, and Jessie James Decker with Alan Bersten.

