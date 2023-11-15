The presenter has already been preparing himself for life in the jungle, and underwent a fitness training programme in order to cope with the upcoming challenge, even though he still admits he is scared of everything.

While he's used to travelling and trying new things with fellow chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo, I'm a Celeb is very different.

As he prepares to take part on I'm a Celebrity 2023, here's everything you need to know about Fred Sirieix.

Who is Fred Sirieix?

Fred Sirieix. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Age: 51

Instagram: @fred_sirieix

Job: TV presenter

Fred Sirieix is a maître d'hôtel, who viewers will definitely recognise from his appearances on Channel 4's First Dates and the BBC's Million Pound Menu.

His other television work includes several programmes with Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo, from Gordon, Gino and Fred's Great Christmas Roast to Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip.

Sirieix also helped to launch the Right Course, which teaches prisoners about working in the service industry.

Phobias: "I am scared of everything. I am dying to find out how vile the food will be!"

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "I don't think there is anything, but I am looking forward to learning more about myself during my time in the camp."

Best and worst attributes: "I like to have fun, but I do snore and I am impatient!"

Dream camper: "It's going to be nice to meet everyone, but I'd love to see Dolly Parton, The Rock or Snoop Dogg in there."

What has Fred Sirieix said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2023?

It was, in fact, Sirieix's fear of all things I'm a Celebrity that led him to accept the offer.

"I knew it was serious when I got the call," he said ahead of the show's launch.

"I got scared and I don't like to be limited by fear. But then I thought, 'OK, this is a challenge,' and I knew I wanted to do it.

"It's a challenge to be away from my friends, family, comfort, only drinking water, no coffee, no wine, no mustard on my steak and - in fact - no steak!

"I am seeing this as a wellness retreat. It's an opportunity to get closer to myself inside my head and to see life through a different lens and in a place I feel uncomfortable."

While admitting the show will be "hard", he is looking forward to stepping outside of his comfort zone, similar to the other celebrities taking part.

He explained: "I have been training harder than I have trained in the last three or four years. I go to the gym, I go to boxing, I train like a machine - that's my way to cope with doing I'm a Celebrity. This isn't a 100m race. You are going in for the long haul."

Sirieix admitted he will miss his family more than anything, but he is hoping to make his children proud.

"As my son said to me recently: 'Don't worry, daddy, there is nothing that you are going to be buried with that is going to kill you!'"

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

