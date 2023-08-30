This could possibly be the last trip the three chefs embark on a jaunt together, after Gino D'Acampo revealed he had left the show back in March.

D'Acampo made the announcement in a video posted to his Instagram, saying he chose to quit to show due to contract and scheduling issues.

However, the chefs won't be be gone from our screens for very long.

Gino and Fred's Emission Impossible will see Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix try to do their favourite things without costing the planet, as they travel to Austria "to cook up some fantastic sustainable dishes".

But for now, from tapas cook-offs to flamenco dancing, there is no doubt this series will be just as entertaining as it has been before.

Read on for everything you need to know about Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana!.

When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana! going to be released?

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana!. Studio Ramsay Productions / ITV

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana! will premiere on Sunday 3rd September, and continues on Monday 4th September. The series consists of two episodes.

Prior to the series premiere, Gordon Ramsay said: "Here we go again! Vamos! Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain.

"Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and, of course, the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay dios mío!"

Where are Gordon, Gino and Fred going in Viva Espana!?

The trio of chefs will be travelling to across Spain to Málaga, Ronda and Jerez in the two-part series.

Ahead of the show's release, ITV said: "The boys [are] back behind the wheel of their beloved RV for an epic odyssey across Andalusia and Galicia."

In previous years, they have travelled to France, Italy, Morocco, the US, Lapland and Greece on their culinary adventures.

What is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana! about?

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana!. Studio Ramsay Productions/ITV

The Spanish special will see Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix have a shot at being waiters, competing in a cook-off and even learning how to flamenco dance.

"Along the way, the lads become waiters at a bustling beachfront restaurant, before Gordon and Gino go head-to-head in a tapas cook-off, and Fred puts on a laugh-out-loud performance as he showcases his skills as a flamenco dancer," ITV teased ahead of Viva Espana!.

"But it's their natural chemistry, constant bickering and the small moments that'll leave you in tears of laughter, especially Gino's attempt at making paella, which sees the RV nearly go up in flames and leaves Gordon slightly burnt!"

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana! trailer

ITV released a teaser for Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana! on Monday 28th August. It may only be 34 seconds, but it's enough to confirm the episodes are going to be hilarious.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana! starts on ITV on Sunday 3rd September. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

