Inspired by his own children and the recent skyrocketing temperatures of Europe this past summer, Sirieix is "determined to re-educate, re-cycle and re-engineer his eco-sceptic sidekick in their own backyard," according to the ITV series synopsis.

While TV chef and presenter D'Acampo may be a slight sceptic, the new series is set to be fun, informative and, as is the case when these two are involved, it's sure to be downright hilarious.

In the series, the pair will visit Austria, which has been ranked as 2020's greenest city in the world as well as Croatian islands that are at risk of rising sea levels.

Of course, when these two foodies are involved, there's set to be some epic meals created, but this time, with a focus on tracking down sustainable produce as well as trying to immerse themselves in environmentally-friendly lifestyles that viewers at home could learn from.

On the announcement of the new series, D'Acampo and Sirieix said: “We’re thrilled to be upcycled by ITV for another action-packed adventure and can’t wait to cook up some fantastic sustainable dishes whilst hopefully stirring up debate around these important issues.

"We might not come up with the recipe to save the planet but we hope to entertain, inform and inspire the audience to think about making changes in their own lives.”

The new series marks a reunion for D'Acampo and Sirieix on screen after it was announced that D'Acampo would no longer be taking part in any future filming for Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip. The show, which the pair did alongside Gordon Ramsay, saw the trio explore and travel round various cities and countries.

But the show was brought to an end in its current form earlier this March when D'Acampo made the announcement on his Instagram. At the time, he said that the reason for quitting the show was related to contracts, and nothing to do with his relationship with Ramsay or Sirieix.

He said that he would rather have his friendship with Ramsay and Sirieix than to "get into arguments with the contracts", saying: "So I’ve decided not to do Gordon, Gino and Fred anymore because I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead."

Speaking about Gino and Fred's Emission Impossible, Factual Commissioning Editor for ITV, Nicola Lloyd said: “Gino and Fred have embraced their fair share of adventure over the years, but none more important than doing their tiny bit to save our planet … one organic vegetable at a time. Prepare for epic locations, mouth-watering food and a friendship that’s as durable as a reusable keepy cup.”

Gino and Fred's Emission Impossible will be coming to ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

