The pair, who starred in The Royle Family as Jim and Barbara Royle, are longtime pals and will share their friendship with viewers who are set to get a tour of some of the places in Britain that are most cherished by them both.

But where will they venture to? Well, one of the locations of the series will be Shrewsbury Prison, the very same prison where Tomlinson was held in the '70s for charges that Johnston, at the time, took to the streets to campaign against.

As per the synopsis for the series: "As a beloved on-screen duo, and stars of stage and screen in their own right, the two acting stalwarts will share the meaningful locations around the country that have shaped their lives.

"Along the way, Ricky and Sue will meet with some well-known friends who each have a link to the places and people they’ll discover."

The Royle Family. BBC

The pair will also reveal how they both ended up acting on Brookside as Bobby and Sheila Grant before their long-running stint on The Royle Family. They can now be seen sharing a sofa - and their hilarious TV opinions - on Celebrity Gogglebox.

On the announcement of their new series, Tomlinson said: "Sue and I have had a lot of laughs and a lot of memories over the years. This new series will give us a chance to put the world to rights as we explore places treasured to us and to many others around Britain."

Johnston also commented: "Ricky and I feel so honoured to have shared 40 years on screen together and a firm friendship for all of that time, so it’s particularly special to be taking a trip of a lifetime with him around this beautiful country for More4.

"Channel 4 will have a job to do keeping us both on our best behaviour, along with the friends we meet along the way."

The three-part travelogue is set to be a heartwarming and interesting watch, not least because it also comes during the 25th anniversary year of The Royle Family.

The sitcom celebrates the major landmark this year, and to also mark the occasion, a refreshed version of feature-length documentary The Royle Family: Down the Back of the Sofa is set to air on Gold later this year.

The doc was originally shown back in 2010 and will feature the only ever paired interview of Craig Cash and the late Caroline Aherne on film, as well as plenty of celebrity fan insights into the beloved series.

Ricky, Sue & a Trip or Two will be released on More4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

