The programme includes the only ever paired filmed interview of Craig Cash and the late Caroline Aherne, while there will also be brand new insights from a number of celebrity fans.

A variety of figures from the world of comedy including Diane Morgan (Afterlife), Rosie Jones (Rosie Jones’s Disability Comedy Extravaganza), Jamie and Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) and John Thomson (The Fast Show) are among those to feature.

Meanwhile, there is also input from Rachel Fairburn (Brand New Bonus Mum), Shobna Gulati (Dinnerladies), Jack Rooke (Big Boys), Sharon Rooney (Barbie) and producer of The Royle Family, John Rushton.

Gold commissioning editor Jason Dawson said of the doc: "A quarter of a century! The Royle Family has without doubt left a permanent mark in television history and we’re delighted to have commissioned this documentary for the 25th anniversary.

"Working alongside Craig and the brilliant team at Phil McIntyre is such a pleasure, and we hope viewers will enjoy reliving this celebration of one of the nation’s most beloved shows.”

Meanwhile, Gold's channel director Gerald Casey added, “We absolutely love an anniversary on Gold, and we know our viewers love these nostalgic trips down memory lane just as much as us. It is an honour to have this retrospective documentary airing on Gold this September.”

Royle Family: Down the Back of the Sofa will air on Gold later this year.

