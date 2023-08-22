Though their intimate moment came as a surprise to viewers, the pair have been flirting behind-the-scenes, with fellow contestant Carmen telling Kassy: “You guys just flirt so much, but y’all are always funny about it.”

Johnnie also said that her door “has been open, but I never thought that she was serious”.

Back in 2021, ITV boss Amanda Stavri told RadioTimes.com that it would be a "challenge" to include gay contestants due to the series' format.

"In terms of gay Islanders, I think the main challenge is regarding the format of Love Island. There's a sort of logistical difficulty, because although Islanders don't have to be 100 per cent straight, the format must sort of give [the] Islanders an equal choice when coupling up," she said.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the wake of Kassy and Johnnie's kiss, fans of the reality have taken to social media to show support for the same-sex pairing, calling for the series' format to be changed.

"ITV in 2021: Same sex pairings on Love Island would be a "logistical difficulty." Tweak the format!", one fan wrote on Twitter (which was recently rebranded as X).

Read more:

Others joined in, adding: "Kassy and Johnnie are my winners, they need to couple up #LoveIslandUSA."

"In a completely shocking turn of events, Love Island USA is proving that including LGBTQ+ Islanders isn't a 'logistical difficulty' after all! Who'd have thought it!!!! #LoveIslandUSA," another Tweeted.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Kassy and Johnnie's budding romance inspires the series to tweak its format, but fan support is certainly promising.

You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island UK on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.