As spotted by confused viewers watching at home, there seemed to be a mix up when viewers were told that they'd be showing Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki's best bits of the series.

But Jess Harding and Sammy Root's recap was shown instead, leading to a lot of confusion and some slight awkwardness in the live show.

One viewer took to Twitter to write: "Maya telling Whitney and Lochan to watch their best bits but it’s actually Jess and Sammy’s best bits."

Another viewer wrote: "Not them playing Jess & Sammy’s highlights instead of Whitney & Lochan’s." While another asked: "wait are we not going to get Whitney and Lochan’s best bits??"

Some thought that the mix up hinted at the final result, with one user saying that the mistake in airing the wrong couple's best bits "spoiled the winners".

Many commended host Maya Jama for staying calm and collected in midst of the mishap, which left Jess and Sammy looking slightly confused as Maya announced their best bits and then had to usher them off the stage when they wouldn't show.

The winners of Love Island summer 2023 have of course now been crowned as Jess and Sammy, with Whitney and Lochan coming in second place.

Although the third place couple came as a surprise to many viewers, fans were also left shocked by the final outcome of the series. An exclusive RadioTimes.com poll ahead of tonight's finale revealed a predicted landslide victory for Whitney and Lochan in this year's final vote.

While Jess and Sammy came in third in the poll, with only 12.3 per cent of the votes, they were actually this year's victorious winners despite having their fair share of bumps in the road throughout their time in the villa.

