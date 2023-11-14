Thompson was recently forced to quit a recent trial camping trip, and admits he has no idea how he'll cope with sleeping outdoors.

Let's hope he'll adjust to it sooner rather than later, as it's only a matter of days until he'll be in the jungle Down Under.

Here's everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity contestant, Sam Thompson.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Sam Thompson?

Sam Thompson. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 31

Instagram: @samthompsonuk

Job: TV personality and radio DJ

Sam Thompson is best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea from 2013 to 2021. His other reality TV appearances include Celebrity Big Brother, in which he came third place, as well as Celebrity Coach Trip and Celebs Go Dating.

Outside of his TV work, Thompson hosts a Sunday radio show on Hits Radio and co-hosts the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Thompson has been a huge fan of Love Island over the years and is even a regular panellist on Love Island: Aftersun.

His partner, Zara McDermott, rose to fame following appearing on Love Island in 2018 and was recently a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Talking about her support for him joining the series, he said: "My girlfriend is really happy for me, too. She is proud. We haven't chatted too much about it in the run up as she has been doing Strictly and I haven't wanted to make it about me."

Phobias: "I'm not a creepy crawly guy and I hate anyone or anything touching my neck."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "Since the age of 21, I've spent my whole life on TV and so I feel whether people have a good or bad opinion of me, it's probably warranted!"

Best & worst attributes: "I'd like to think I am the court jester and I don't take things too seriously, so if anyone is having a bad day I would like to put a smile on their face. Worst? I am quite forgetful and I am bad at focusing on things."

Dream Camper: "Stephen Fry. I think I would self-combust if he was going in the jungle!"

What has Sam Thompson said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2023?

Sam Thompson has said he is "so excited" about taking part on I'm a Celebrity.

"It still feels like a dream," he said ahead of his appearance on the show.

He added: "I feel like a competition winner taking part. It was an absolute resounding 'yes' when I got approached. In fact, they didn't even need to ask! I am a huge fan of the show.

"Ant and Dec are my idols, too, and it's going to be really surreal meeting them."

Read more:

The TV personality is looking forward to making "lifelong friends" in camp, and insists no chores will prove too tricky for him.

Thompson explained: "You can't be bored in there, it's the jungle. I am never going to do this again, and so I want to be 'in the moment' and enjoy everything. When I am 80 years old, I want to be able to tell my grandkids all about it."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.