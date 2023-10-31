So far, three housemates have been evicted from the Big Brother house and by the time the final comes around, only one person will reign victorious.

But when will that day come? Here's everything we know so far about the Big Brother final.

When is the Big Brother final?

AJ Odudu and Will Best for Big Brother 2023. ITV

It has been widely reported that the final will air on Friday 17th November, and based on the length on the series, this seems likely.

As per ITV, Big Brother is set to air over six weeks. With this in mind, the final week will air the week of Monday 13th November. This could mean the final will air on Friday 17th November.

While we of course don't know who will make it to the final, we'll be sure to update this page once it's revealed.

This news comes after it was confirmed Big Brother will air its live evictions on ITV1, as well as ITV2 and ITVX.

On Friday 3rd November and Friday 10th November at 9pm, the live evictions will air across all three channels.

This comes after a successful multi-channel launch night, which saw 2.6 million viewers tuning in for Big Brother: The Launch across ITV1 and ITV2 on all devices.

When does Big Brother air?

Big Brother airs nightly (except Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Each episode is around 60 minutes long, with some episodes going on for an extra 15 minutes.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

