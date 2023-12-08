Following a frosty greeting, Liv tells her: "I'd say thank you for coming but I feel like you seem to have a lot to say about me to a lot of people," to which Nicole replies that she'd also be happy to repeat what she's had to say to her face.

She goes on to accuse Liv of having a "tried and true formula" and a "bizarre fixation" on Tristan that she is unable to let go of, telling her she doesn't "have a benevolent bone in [her] f**king body" and adding that she is a "calculated and conniving person".

Liv ultimately fires back in no uncertain terms, saying: "I just think you should stay out of my business, I have no interest in Tristan not that it's any of your f**king business.

"Honestly and truly Nicole... get a life, get a job, and get the f**k out of Chelsea because I'm so sick of seeing your face."

And there's much more of that in the full clip below – be warned, there's strong language ahead:

The description for the episode provided by E4 reads: "News of the secret meet-up between exes Liv and Tristan and Rez and Ruby has sent shockwaves around Chelsea, with Ruby feeling betrayed by Yas telling Bella about it."

It's shaping up to be an episode for the ages...

