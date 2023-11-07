"Remember that our Made in Chelsea cast are all real people, with family and friends, who are reading all your comments. Please remember to #BeKind. Thank you, E4Chelsea," the statement read.

RadioTimes.com has approached Channel 4 for additional comment.

It comes after Yasmine Zweegers opened up about the abusive responses she received to a now-scrapped trailer for Made in Chelsea: Corsica back in August.

The trailer, which was posted to Made in Chelsea’s official social media accounts, was removed after Yas received a torrent of abusive comments in response to the drama teased in the clips.

The footage showed Liv discovering that her ex Tristan Phipps had kissed her friend Yas, as well as hinting at the romantic entanglement between Yas and Sam Prince, whose then-girlfriend Inga Valentiner also starred on the show.

Yasmine Zweegers in Made in Chelsea season 26. Channel 4

Speaking to The Sun, the star revealed that producers had removed the trailer in an attempt to keep the abuse at bay.

"The trailer was a lot, it was really intense. When you see a condensed version like that it looks awful," she said, adding, sarcastically: "There were a lot of lovely comments underneath that trailer..."

"I am nervous about it coming out because a lot of people have their opinions on the situation, but I know what happened," she added.

After their controversial coupling up in Corsica, Yas and Sam made it official just a few episodes into Made in Chelsea season 26, which kicked off in October.

However, their relationship hasn't been free from further drama, with the pair clashing over Sam's continued closeness to his ex, and things getting awkward when Sam introduced Yas to his mother.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Made in Chelsea season 26 continues on Monday 13th November on E4 at 10pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe nowand celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.