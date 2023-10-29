While the rest of the wealthy socialite group definitely had a mixed reaction to the news, it looks as though things are set to get even more awkward as Sam introduces Yas to his mother.

In an exclusive clip to RadioTimes.com, we get to see the fateful meeting in question with Sam's mum, Carolyn, telling Sam it's "bittersweet" to be sitting in the same restaurant that they were last in with Inga Valentiner.

Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers on Made in Chelsea. Channel 4

She wastes no time in conveying her confusion at Sam's break-up and swift new relationship, saying: "It was [confusing] because it just happened so quickly. You know, the fact I've even got Inga's Christmas present still at home because you guys didn't take it and that was going to be for your apartment."

"Well, you know, things didn't work out," Sam responds awkwardly.

"I was upset you broke up, I do miss her," Carolyn continues before admitting she is "excited" to meet Yas but is "worried you moved on so quickly". But just as Carolyn quizzes Sam about moving on so quickly, she's interrupted by Yas entering the restaurant.

What happens next? Watch the exclusive clip below to find out.

The new season has brought with it many a relationship-related problem as Sam and Yas's relationship has continued to make waves in the group, with Ruby Adler expressing newfound appreciation for the pair while Miles Nazaire has been less than impressed.

Another budding romance that has been the growing focus of the previous episodes has been Liv Bentley and David "Temps" Templer's flirty friendship.

A previous exclusive RadioTimes.com clip showed the awkward point that Tristan Phipps and Temps clash over Liv, with Tristan bringing an end to their friendship.

But while things continue to heat up in South West London, fans of the popular reality show will be pleased to know that an Australian spin-off series will also be coming our way.

While the London gang will be making their way down under for a December series special, it has also been confirmed that Made in Bondi will be landing on our screens soon as will see a new group of wealthy Aussies navigate friendships, relationships and more.

Made in Chelsea season 26 continues on Monday 30th October on E4 at 10pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

