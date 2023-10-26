It's not been an easy time of it lately for Tristan, who thought he was getting back out into the dating scene with Yasmine Zweegers in Corsica, but then left the sunny island to find out she had started dating his business partner and friend, Sam Prince, instead.

Venturing off to Canada, Tristan returns to Chelsea in next week's episode, but is coming back to yet more drama.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In an exclusive clip to RadioTimes.com, Temps has a much-needed conversation with Tristan about the state of his relationship with Liv.

After exchanging pleasantries about Tristan's trip to Canada, Temps then says: "This is a weird conversation to be having... So, Liv and I have had a chat, and she's told me how she feels about me, and I think I've been lying to myself and I do actually fancy her a bit."

Tristan scoffs at the statement, before proclaiming the whole situation as "bizarre". He then asks Temps candidly: "You're going to pursue stuff with her?"

Temps then confesses that he thinks Liv has "good energy" and likes being around her, to which Tristan replies: "She is, that's why I was in love with her for four years.

"I've been out the picture for a couple of weeks and you guys have got feelings for each other?"

The pair get more angry as Tristan recalls confiding in Temps during his relationship with Liv, stating how he thought he was going to marry her one day.

But Temps thinks Tristan is being slightly unfair, especially given his recent dalliances with Yas, which left Liv feeling very hurt.

As is often the case with Made in Chelsea exchanges, things finish off on a very tense note, with Tristan telling Temps before making a swift exit: "Listen, if you want to take Liv out, by all means go for it, but we're not going to be friends and I can't be friends with you for it."

Watch the clip below.

The drama surrounding Temps and Liv's budding relationship is only one of the dramatic storylines this season, as previous episodes have dealt with the fallout from the group's summer trip to Corsica.

There, Yas and Sam had a fling, which has transferred over to London - much to Inga Valentiner's annoyance - and has led to quite a few angry clashes already.

Read more:

As well as that, the season has seen Maeva D'Ascanio commenting on Yas's romantic relationship with Sam, as well as not wishing to have Sam at her wedding with James Taylor.

Fans of the show will also be excited to learn that the successful reality series is set to get an Australian spin-off, Made in Bondi, which will be airing in the future.

The group of London socialites will be heading down under for the December special, but Made in Bondi will follow a new group of Australia's wealthy elite as they navigate friendships, relationships and more in a similar fashion to the E4 favourite.

Made in Chelsea season 26 continues on Monday 30th October on E4 at 10pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.