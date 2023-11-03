In the clip, Inga tells Yas that "literally nothing was happening, and literally we were having a drink with Willow".

Yas questions whether Willow was actually there, and Inga says she must have been in the bathroom at the time.

Yas says they wouldn't have been seen sprinting away out of panic if Willow had been there, but Inga says she just wanted to avoid seeing Bella and Ruby, who she calls "vile".

However, she says Sam was probably running because the situation looked bad and he didn't want her to be hurt.

Inga also adds that Sam stayed at his mum's, saying that "of course" he didn't stay with her. Yas says the next day he turned up in the same clothes as the night before - but Inga assures her she is telling the truth.

Sam and Yas first controversially coupled up in Corsica, straight after Sam has broken up with Inga.

Last week, Yas met Sam's mother, who wasted no time in telling the couple that she was "upset" he had broken up with Inga, and was "worried" he had moved on so quickly.

She said: "It was [confusing] because it just happened so quickly. You know... I've even got Inga's Christmas present still at home because you guys didn't take it, and that was going to be for your apartment."

