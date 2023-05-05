Based on the Wool trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey, the new series explores the lives of the last 10,000 people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

Gripping new series Silo is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and is set to fill the dystopia-shaped hole in our viewing schedules.

Silo is led by Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) as Juliette, an engineer, who is looking for answers about a loved one's murder. We follow her as she stumbles into a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined. But will she uncover the truth?

The cast of Silo is a star-studded one with the likes of Common, Harriet Walter, David Oyelowo and many others making up the ensemble alongside Ferguson.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Silo.

Silo cast: Who stars in the Apple TV+ series?

Below is the full list of characters in Silo. Read on below for more information about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette

Rashida Jones as Allison

David Oyelowo as Holston

Common as Sims

Tim Robbins as Bernard

Iain Glen as Pete Nichols

Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle

Ferdinand Kingsley as George Wilkins

Shane McRae as Knox

Matt Gomez Hidaka as Cooper

Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy

Lee Drage as Franky Brown

Henry Garrett as Douglas Trumbull

Will Merrick as Danny

Paul Herzberg as Kilroy

Rebecca Ferguson plays Juliette

Silo - Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Juliette? Juliette is an engineer and is seeking answers about a loved one's murder. She stumbles into a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the role, she explained: "I always try and find the interesting dilemmas within characters, right?

"When you read something, there could be a character, A, B, and C, and you follow the narrative. I like finding the depths that are dark and the fact that she was so riddled with trauma and it was sedimented trauma."

Where have I seen Rebecca Ferguson? The Swedish actress has starred in various films such as Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, its sequel Fallout, The Greatest Showman, The Girl on the Train, Dune and also the upcoming Dune sequel.

Rashida Jones plays Allison

Rashida Jones in Silo - Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Allison? Allison works in IT and has opposing beliefs to her partner Holston over what lays outside of the silo.

Where have I seen Rashida Jones? Jones is perhaps best known for her roles as Karen Filippelli in The Office and as Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation. Since then, she has starred in Netflix's #blackAF, co-wrote the story of Toy Story 4 and won the Grammy award for Best Music Film for Quincy, a documentary about her father and revered entertainment icon, Quincy Jones.

David Oyelowo plays Holston

David Oyelowo in Apple TV+'s Silo Apple TV+

Who is Holston? As the Sheriff, Holston is keen to seek justice and after a tragic event, has never been more motivated to find out the truth.

Where have I seen David Oyelowo? The multi award-nominated actor rose to prominence in his role as Danny Hunter in BBC's Spooks but has played a variety of roles including Martin Luther King Jr in Selma, Peter Snowdin in Nightingale, Edward in BBC's The Girl Before and Javert in the Les Misérables miniseries, to name a few.

Common plays Sims

Common in Apple TV+'s Silo Apple TV+

Who is Sims? Sims is the head of judicial security.

Where have I seen Common? Lonnie Rashid Lynn is known by his stage name Common and is a well-known rapper, as well as an actor and activist. Aside from his music, Common has starred in films such as Now You See Me, Suicide Squad and The Hate U Give.

Tim Robbins plays Bernard

Tim Robbins in Silo on Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Bernard? Bernard is the head of IT in Silo and may be more power hungry than we initially realise.

Where have I seen Tim Robbins? Robbins is perhaps best known for his role in 1994's The Shawshank Redemption, but has also starred in other classic films like Mystic River, The Player and Top Gun.

Harriet Walter plays Martha Walker

Rebecca Ferguson and Dame Harriet Walter in Silo Apple TV+

Who is Martha Walker? Martha is close to Juliette and is a former engineer, who is working in mechanical in Silo.

Where have I seen Harriet Walter? Dame Harriet Walter has received countless awards and nominations throughout her career, with film appearances that include Sense and Sensibility and Atonement. She has gone on to star in many acclaimed TV series such as Killing Eve, The Crown, Ted Lasso and Succession.

Avi Nash plays Lukas Kyle

Avi Nash in Silo on Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Lukas Kyle? Lukas works in IT and is a bit of a tech whizz, but also has an interest in astronomy.

Where have I seen Avi Nash? Nash is perhaps best known for his role in The Walking Dead as Siddiq, but has also starred in films like Learning To Drive, Amateur Night and Barry.

