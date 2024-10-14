With villain Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) attempting to convince everyone in the silo that Juliette has died, things aren't as they seem, as she is actually alive and fighting to reveal the truth.

"I need to know what happened here. For my friend, my family," Juliette can be heard saying, just as Bernard tells everyone within the silo that she had died a hero.

It's clear Juliette is struggling to survive outside of the silo walls as she is seen kicking something in frustration, screaming outwards.

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo. Apple TV+

But it's clear Juliette isn't the only one in search of the truth, as one character is seen saying, "The lies have to stop," as those within the silo begin to rebel.

Just as you think the trailer comes to a close, Juliette comes face-to-face with Solo, who tells her: "You try to open the door again, I'm gonna kill you."

In Hugh Howey's books, Solo is imperative, as he reveals the existence of dozens more silos and explains to her that he is the victim of an uprising years ago.

The end of season 1 left a lot of questions to be answered, as Juliette's request to leave the silo was finally granted.

"The display is a lie," she says, before turning back to the camera and dropping her wool, refusing to clean.

When viewers last saw her, Juliette could be seen surviving longer than anyone who had left the silo before, as she discovered the reality of the outside world - and it's clear it's certainly not what she thought it to be.

Silo season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Hugh Howey's Wool Trilogy is available to buy now.

