When a curious engineer, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), gets too close to the truth, she's given the ultimate punishment - being sent outside the silo. But what she sees when she gets out there confirms that the truth is more shocking than she ever could have imagined.

Season 2 picks up immediately after that revelation at the end of season 1 - that the world is in fact a wasteland, and that dozens of other silos exist. The first episode of season 2 sees her make it into another silo and meet Steve Zahn's mysterious character Solo - and what ensues is a tale of two worlds.

After everything she's ever known has come crashing down, Juliette must find a way to save those she loves and has left behind, after she becomes convinced they're destined for inevitable destruction.

But can she trust Solo, the strange man she's just met, whose stories don't always add up? She might have to - after all, he's the only one breaking up the silence of the eerie silo.

Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

Back at home, things couldn't be more different. The silo is in all-out rebellion, with factions starting to emerge.

Mayor Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) claims that Juliette is dead, but not everyone believes him. While some are desperate to get to the truth and continue Juliette's legacy, others are determined to "save" the silo from consequences of rebellion - no matter the cost, or lies they must tell to get there.

All eyes will be on whether Silo season 2 can live up to season 1, and just how it plans on topping that season 1 cliffhanger. Mark our words - you don't need to worry. Silo season 2 is a captivating second chapter, taking everything that was enthralling about season 1 and moving the story along, while providing fresh mysteries and shocks to keep everyone interested.

The story still focuses on Juliette, who remains an intriguing, bold, intelligent and gloriously capable protagonist - but this time, we see a new side to her as she's faced with Zahn's Solo.

Ferguson once again gives a stunning performance, not least in the first episodes of the season which see her faced with unimaginable horrors - but it's her dynamic with Zahn that takes the cake as the most intriguing element of the season.

Steve Zahn as Solo in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

Viewers who haven't read the books will be kept guessing as Zahn gives a haunted and beautifully chaotic performance as Solo. But those who are familiar with the character from the novels won't be disappointed either.

Showrunner Graham Yost has taken risks when it comes to Solo, first playing with Howey's chronology and also giving so much focus to a new cast member who we have to learn to care about in a short amount of time compared to the other characters. But it pays off wonderfully, and fans will undoubtedly be glued to Ferguson and Zahn's bountiful scenes.

The series also gives the other characters time to shine, paying its dues to those who have been left behind and giving an even fuller picture of life in the silo.

We find out more about Knox (Shane McRae) and Shirley (Remmie Milner), as well as Walker (Harriet Walter) and her ex-wife Carla (Clare Perkins), who are all grappling with the loss of Juliette from the silo.

Robbins remains chilling as Mayor Bernard Holland, with Common's Robert Sims getting all the more intriguing as his storyline develops - and Avi Nash shines as Lukas becomes ever more crucial.

Remmie Milner as Shirley in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

Of course, the silo is also a character in itself. Where other shows thrive when their worlds seem rich and endless, Silo is unique in being at its best when it's closing in on itself - when everything is claustrophobic and there's no place to escape. After all, the horrifying fact remains - if you need to run in the silo, where is there to go?

Ultimately, season 2 is another gloriously pacy yet fleshed-out instalment and a masterclass in how to follow up a successful first season.

The slower moments are still quietly gripping, as we follow Juliette being the most resourceful character around. Moments that could seem a bit dull in other seasons are still captivating (let us remind you of the nail-biting episode centred around the generator in season 1).

But that doesn't mean there's any shortage of fast-paced action, shocking betrayals and, of course, jaw-dropping reveals. While fans of the books might have some sense of what's coming, it's brought to life in such a fresh way that the season will in no way feel stale.

Silo season 1 builds on everything we loved, while expertly bringing in new themes, characters and horrors. If season 1 was about how the truth could kill you, season 2 explores what protecting those you love can cost you.

As the harsh steel heights of the silo welcome us in once more, rest in the knowledge that its next chapter is a triumph.

Silo season 2 will begin on Apple TV+ on 15th November. Season 1 is available to stream now – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Hugh Howey's Wool Trilogy is available to buy now.

