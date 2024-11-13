The first season of Silo saw engineer Juliette (Ferguson) begin to unravel a conspiracy about the authoritarian regime that dominates her post-apocalyptic world – and season 2 will push her even further out of her comfort zone.

She meets Solo (played by The White Lotus star Steve Zahn) and needs to decide whether or not she can trust the enigmatic figure, which is particularly difficult given the life of social isolation she previously had.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"She has to be in a situation now where she's handling human beings, and it's something that she doesn't know how that works," explained Ferguson in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

"You know, she's up against a person [Solo] who you don't know is a threat, is an absolute lunatic, or is there to support and help."

She continued: "And they create a bond, and that's very unusual, but with that comes a lot of compromise and issues and very scary scenarios. So it's not a machine, but actually a person she has to work around."

The actor, also known for Mission: Impossible and Dune, went on to say that she considered Juliette to be "nearly on the spectrum" in that she was "socially awkward" but had methods of keeping herself safe.

Steve Zahn as Solo in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

But as she is dragged deeper into the dangerous secrets of her world, those simply won't work anymore.

"Taking her out of that, putting her outside with a new perspective of view, horizons, fear, loneliness... And then the complete and utter unknown, that is another stepping stone for her.

"It's trying to access that part of your brain that is, sort of, 'This is bigger than you, this is not just about shutting down – this is about having to get close to someone, even if it really f***ing hurts, and if it's really difficult.'"

Ferguson added: "How do you get past your own ego for the greater good? And what is that? [She's] constantly filled with fear, even if she's very capable."

Silo season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 15th November 2024. New episodes weekly.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.