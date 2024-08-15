Enter Malcolm, Gemma's recently-divorced dad, who moves in with her, even though she's been avoiding him of late, and causes chaos, at least to begin with. But against the odds, their new arrangement proves to be the best thing for their relationship.

The cast is lead by Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey, alongside a number of faces you'll recognise, and some you might not be familiar with.

For more information about who's in the cast, read on.

Daddy Issues cast

Aimee Lou Wood as Gemma

David Morrissey as Malcolm

Arian Nik as Xander

Sharon Rooney as Catherine

Taj Atwal as Cherry

David Fynn as Derek

Damien Molony as Fergal

Susan Lynch as Davina

Sarah Hadland as Rita

Alexandra Mardell as Keeley

Tom Stourton as Ben

Lauren O'Rourke as Twinky

Cyril Nri as Stuart

Cora Kirk as Tamika

Perry Fitzgerald as Tyrone

Claire Keelan

Susannah Fielding

Sherrie Hewson

Humphrey Ker as Warren

David Reed as Craig

For more information about the characters in Daddy Issues and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Aimee Lou Wood plays Gemma

Aimee Lous Wood as Gemma. Fudge Park Productions/James Stack

Who is Gemma? A "hedonistic" 24-year-old who finds out she's pregnant after hooking up with a fellow passenger in an aeroplane toilet. With money tight and fearful of being alone, she reaches out to her dad for support.

What else has Aimee Lou Wood been in? She's best known for Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education. Her CV also include Channel 4 series Alice & Jack, and films The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Living and Seize Them!.

David Morrissey plays Malcolm

David Morrissey as Malcolm. Fudge Park Productions/Matt Squire

Who is Malcolm? Gemma's "hapless" dad. He's broken-hearted after his wife took their life savings and left him. Malcolm moves in with his daughter after her flatmate moves out unexpectedly.

What else has David Morrissey been in? You might have watched him in The Walking Dead, historical fantasy series Britannia, ITV true crime drama The Long Shadow, BBC One's Sherwood and political thriller State of Play.

Arian Nik plays Xander

Arian Nik as Xander. Fudge Park Productions/Matt Squire

Who is Xander? A pharmacist who comes to Gemma's rescue when she can't pay for a takeaway coffee after losing her card. There's instant chemistry between them.

What else has Arian Nik been in? You might know him from ITV supernatural mystery thriller Passenger and ITV comedy Count Abdulla.

Sharon Rooney plays Catherine

Sharon Rooney as Catherine. Fudge Park Productions/Matt Squire

Who is Catherine? Gemma's sister. She's in prison after paying someone to push her boyfriend off a fire escape.

What else has Sharon Rooney been in? She's best known for E4 comedy-drama My Mad Fat Diary. You might also know her from BC surveillance drama The Capture, BBC thriller The Control Room, ITV drama Finding Alice, Dave sitcom Zapped and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

David Fynn plays Derek

David Fynn as Derek. Fudge Park Productions/Matt Squire

Who is Derek? Malcolm's housemate before he moves in with Gemma. Derek's recently separated from his wife and now hates all women.

What else has David Fynn been in? He has appeared in period drama Belgravia: The Next Chapter, BBC comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable? and sci-fi comedy Avenue 5.

Taj Atwal plays Cherry

Taj Atwal as Cherry. Photographer Steffan Hill / Channel 5 Television / Story Films

Who is Cherry? Someone Gemma used to know. The pair reconnect and bond over pregnancy and motherhood.

What else has Taj Atwal been in? She's appeared in Line of Duty, Death in Paradise, Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers, Channel 5 drama Cold Call, BBC One's The Syndicate and Sky comedy Stella.

Sarah Hadland plays Rita

Sarah Hadland as Rita. ,Sarah HadlandFudge Park Productions/James Stack

Who is Rita? Gemma's boss at the hair salon. Rita is a functioning alcoholic who fancies Malcolm.

What else has Sarah Hadland been in? She is best known for starring as Stevie in Miranda and is a contestant in the 2024 season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Tom Stourton plays Ben

Tom Stourton as Ben. Fudge Park Productions/Matt Squire

Who is Ben? The father of Gemma's baby. After their initial encounter, he disappears from her life.

What else has Tom Stourton been in? He has appeared in Horrible Histories, Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats and BBC Three sitcom Siblings.

Susan Lynch plays Davina

Susan Lynch as Davina. Fudge Park Productions/James Stack

Who is Davina? Gemma and Catherine's mum. She's currently in Canada after leaving their dad.

What else has Susan Lynch been in? You might know her from Sally Wainwright's Happy Valley, Save Me starring Lennie James, ITV crime drama Unforgotten and medical drama Monroe, among others.

Additional cast includes:

Chris Kerry (Life) plays Winnie - one of Rita's clients at the salon.

Alexandra Mardell (Coronation Street) plays Keeley - Gemma's former flatmate.

Cyril Nri (The Bill) plays Stuart - Malcolm meets businessman Stuart during one of his warehouse shifts and they strike up a friendship.

Cora Kirk (Your Christmas of Mine 2) plays Tamika - Stuart's entitled, bully of a daughter.

Damien Molony (Brassic, The Split) plays Fergal - Gemma meets him in a bar and they spend the night together.

Lauren O'Rourke plays Twinky - she leads a mummies-to-be class.

Claire Keelan plays Jess

Perry Fitzgerald plays Tyrone - Jess's husband. He runs a skip hire business.

Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge) plays Allegra - she meets Gemma at a children's play group.

Sherrie Hewson (Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Benidorm) plays Agnes - the owner of Malcolm and Davina's hold house.

Nicholas Burns (Benidorm) plays Kenny - Agnes's territorial son.

David Reed (Beyond Paradise) plays Craig Humphrey Kerr (Welcome to Wrexham) plays Warren - they run an escape room

Daddy Issues will air on BBC Three at 9pm on Thursday 15th August, and on BBC One at 9.30pm on Friday 16th August. It will also be available to stream on iPlayer from 15th August.

