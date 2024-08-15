Daddy Issues cast: Who stars alongside Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey?
Where have you seen the stars before?
When 24-year-old Gemma agrees to a random hookup in an aeroplane toilet in BBC comedy Daddy Issues, she's just looking for a bit of mindless, no strings fun. But the hairdresser gets far more than she bargained for when she discovers that she's pregnant a couple of months later.
And if that's not enough to contend with, her flatmate moves out unexpectedly, leaving her to pay all of the rent, which she definitely can't afford.
Enter Malcolm, Gemma's recently-divorced dad, who moves in with her, even though she's been avoiding him of late, and causes chaos, at least to begin with. But against the odds, their new arrangement proves to be the best thing for their relationship.
The cast is lead by Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey, alongside a number of faces you'll recognise, and some you might not be familiar with.
For more information about who's in the cast, read on.
Daddy Issues cast
- Aimee Lou Wood as Gemma
- David Morrissey as Malcolm
- Arian Nik as Xander
- Sharon Rooney as Catherine
- Taj Atwal as Cherry
- David Fynn as Derek
- Damien Molony as Fergal
- Susan Lynch as Davina
- Sarah Hadland as Rita
- Alexandra Mardell as Keeley
- Tom Stourton as Ben
- Lauren O'Rourke as Twinky
- Cyril Nri as Stuart
- Cora Kirk as Tamika
- Perry Fitzgerald as Tyrone
- Claire Keelan
- Susannah Fielding
- Sherrie Hewson
- Humphrey Ker as Warren
- David Reed as Craig
For more information about the characters in Daddy Issues and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.
Aimee Lou Wood plays Gemma
Who is Gemma? A "hedonistic" 24-year-old who finds out she's pregnant after hooking up with a fellow passenger in an aeroplane toilet. With money tight and fearful of being alone, she reaches out to her dad for support.
What else has Aimee Lou Wood been in? She's best known for Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education. Her CV also include Channel 4 series Alice & Jack, and films The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Living and Seize Them!.
David Morrissey plays Malcolm
Who is Malcolm? Gemma's "hapless" dad. He's broken-hearted after his wife took their life savings and left him. Malcolm moves in with his daughter after her flatmate moves out unexpectedly.
What else has David Morrissey been in? You might have watched him in The Walking Dead, historical fantasy series Britannia, ITV true crime drama The Long Shadow, BBC One's Sherwood and political thriller State of Play.
Arian Nik plays Xander
Who is Xander? A pharmacist who comes to Gemma's rescue when she can't pay for a takeaway coffee after losing her card. There's instant chemistry between them.
What else has Arian Nik been in? You might know him from ITV supernatural mystery thriller Passenger and ITV comedy Count Abdulla.
Sharon Rooney plays Catherine
Who is Catherine? Gemma's sister. She's in prison after paying someone to push her boyfriend off a fire escape.
What else has Sharon Rooney been in? She's best known for E4 comedy-drama My Mad Fat Diary. You might also know her from BC surveillance drama The Capture, BBC thriller The Control Room, ITV drama Finding Alice, Dave sitcom Zapped and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.
David Fynn plays Derek
Who is Derek? Malcolm's housemate before he moves in with Gemma. Derek's recently separated from his wife and now hates all women.
What else has David Fynn been in? He has appeared in period drama Belgravia: The Next Chapter, BBC comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable? and sci-fi comedy Avenue 5.
Taj Atwal plays Cherry
Who is Cherry? Someone Gemma used to know. The pair reconnect and bond over pregnancy and motherhood.
What else has Taj Atwal been in? She's appeared in Line of Duty, Death in Paradise, Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers, Channel 5 drama Cold Call, BBC One's The Syndicate and Sky comedy Stella.
Sarah Hadland plays Rita
Who is Rita? Gemma's boss at the hair salon. Rita is a functioning alcoholic who fancies Malcolm.
What else has Sarah Hadland been in? She is best known for starring as Stevie in Miranda and is a contestant in the 2024 season of Strictly Come Dancing.
Tom Stourton plays Ben
Who is Ben? The father of Gemma's baby. After their initial encounter, he disappears from her life.
What else has Tom Stourton been in? He has appeared in Horrible Histories, Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats and BBC Three sitcom Siblings.
Susan Lynch plays Davina
Who is Davina? Gemma and Catherine's mum. She's currently in Canada after leaving their dad.
What else has Susan Lynch been in? You might know her from Sally Wainwright's Happy Valley, Save Me starring Lennie James, ITV crime drama Unforgotten and medical drama Monroe, among others.
Additional cast includes:
- Chris Kerry (Life) plays Winnie - one of Rita's clients at the salon.
- Alexandra Mardell (Coronation Street) plays Keeley - Gemma's former flatmate.
- Cyril Nri (The Bill) plays Stuart - Malcolm meets businessman Stuart during one of his warehouse shifts and they strike up a friendship.
- Cora Kirk (Your Christmas of Mine 2) plays Tamika - Stuart's entitled, bully of a daughter.
- Damien Molony (Brassic, The Split) plays Fergal - Gemma meets him in a bar and they spend the night together.
- Lauren O'Rourke plays Twinky - she leads a mummies-to-be class.
- Claire Keelan plays Jess
- Perry Fitzgerald plays Tyrone - Jess's husband. He runs a skip hire business.
- Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge) plays Allegra - she meets Gemma at a children's play group.
- Sherrie Hewson (Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Benidorm) plays Agnes - the owner of Malcolm and Davina's hold house.
- Nicholas Burns (Benidorm) plays Kenny - Agnes's territorial son.
- David Reed (Beyond Paradise) plays Craig Humphrey Kerr (Welcome to Wrexham) plays Warren - they run an escape room
Daddy Issues will air on BBC Three at 9pm on Thursday 15th August, and on BBC One at 9.30pm on Friday 16th August. It will also be available to stream on iPlayer from 15th August.
