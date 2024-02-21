The pair have collaborated on the scripts for the upcoming BBC Three title, which will also premiere on BBC iPlayer, and which follows Evie and Tom, a couple of cinephiles struggling to confess their feelings for each other.

Speaking of the series, Wood said: “When Ralph and I met a decade ago we knew pretty much instantly that we wanted to create something together and this feels deeply organic and idiosyncratic and right.

"Jamie at Gaumont has been the most incredible collaborator and the BBC is the perfect home. Three of the most essential things to me have always been writing stories, watching films and acting so the fact I get to write a story ABOUT watching films AND act in it is beyond joyful.”

More like this

Sex Education Season 4. Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee in Sex Education Season 4. Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Davis added: “I couldn’t be more excited about this. Aimee and I have been speaking about making something together since we met at drama school. To be doing this together is a dream.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, also added: “Our hearts melt every time we read a new script for Film Club. It’s a pleasure to be working with Aimee, Ralph and the Film Club team to take BBC Three viewers on a tender and funny journey across the silver screen, via Evie’s lovingly decorated garage.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As well as co-creating the series, Wood will star as Evie, who hosts a weekly film club – complete with matching decorations – in her garage for fellow film-lover Tom.

"They’re there for the love of the movies. Or at least, that’s what they tell themselves. In reality, Tom is madly in love with Evie. What he doesn’t know is that Evie is in love with him too," a synopsis teased.

Read more:

"But when Tom accepts a job at the other end of the country, their happily ever after comes under threat. He's leaving in six weeks. That means Evie has six film clubs left to tell Tom how she feels, or risk losing him forever."

Further casting details are yet to be announced.

Film Club is coming to BBC Three and iPlayer soon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.