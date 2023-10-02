In the series finale, Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey's characters end their relationship shortly after finally going all the way in the bedroom in the previous episode.

They decide to do so so each of them can pursue separate futures, with Otis staying put in the UK and Maeve returning to her writing programme in America.

This ending might be proven controversial, but the show's creator Laurie Nunn has now revealed that she's "always been pretty sure" that the couple wouldn't end up together as the end of the series.

Asa Butterfield as Otis in Sex Education Season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Nunn explained: "They’re 17, and I think it’s really hard if you meet your soulmate when you’re 17. And I’ve always sort of imagined that they might get together 10 years down the path when they’ve matured and grown up a little bit."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Nunn also joked that that could be "the spinoff", with a new show seeing Otis and Maeve "just married and boring".

Nunn has previously hinted that spin-offs could be on the cards, saying that while she's "definitely taking a break and thinking about other things", that doesn't mean this is necessarily the last time we will visit Moordale.

She explained: "Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world."

Sex Education season 4 is streaming on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.