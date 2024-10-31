The new season is once again filled with twists and turns for Keri Russell's Kate and Rufus Sewell's Hal, as they continue to navigate Westminster politics while keeping one eye on Washington.

Season 2 culminates in a hugely shocking moment, which will no doubt leave fans desperate for news of new episodes. So, are they on the way, or is this it for the political drama?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Diplomat season 3.

Will there be The Diplomat season 3?

There will! The season was officially renewed ahead of the second season debuting, and even went into production before the new episodes had been released.

The third season went into production on 10th October 2024, with Netflix announcing it in a post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X.

Fans will no doubt be delighted at the news after season 2 ended on a shocking note, with Grace Penn being named US president after President Rayburn died.

Given Kate's newfound ambitions, and Grace's involvement in the bombing of HMS Courageous, a face-off seems sure to be on the way in season 3.

When will The Diplomat season 3 be released?

We don't yet know when The Diplomat will return for its third season, but given that it's already in production, we'd expect fans shouldn't have to wait too long.

The second season arrived around a year and a half after the first, but production on that run was delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Therefore, we would hope season 3 could arrive even sooner - perhaps in approximately a year's time.

If this is the case, fans should expect to see the new episodes arrive on Netflix late 2025. We will keep this page updated as soon as we get any further information.

Who will be back to star in The Diplomat season 3?

We already know that Keri Russell will be back as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat season 3, while we can also be pretty certain that the likes of Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh will be back.

Meanwhile, Allison Janney will also no doubt be among those stars returning for season 3, after that massive cliffhanger which saw her becoming president of the United States - while Michael McKean is unlikely to be back, after his character William Rayburn's shock death.

Here's a list of The Diplomat cast members that we would expect to return for season 3:

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park

Rory Kinnear as Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford

Allison Janney as Vice President Grace Penn

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah

Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon

Celia Imrie as Margaret Roylin

Is there a trailer for The Diplomat season 3?

There isn't a trailer for The Diplomat season 3 just yet, but we will make sure to add one in as soon as it is made available.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here.

The Diplomat season 3 will stream on Netflix in future. Seasons 1-2 are available now – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

