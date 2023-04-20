The series, which comes from The West Wing and Homeland writer Debora Cahn, follows Keri Russell's Kate Wyler, the new US ambassador to the UK.

If you're looking for a new show to scratch that political drama itch, then The Diplomat has now arrived on Netflix .

The cast also features the likes of Rufus Sewell, playing Kate's husband Hal, Rory Kinnear playing the Prime Minister and Michael McKean playing the President.

But who else features in the cast of The Diplomat and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Diplomat.

The Diplomat cast: who stars in the Netflix series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Diplomat. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park

Rory Kinnear as Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford

Michael McKean as President William Rayburn

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah

Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon

Celia Imrie as Meg Roylin

T’Nia Miller as Cecilia Dennison

Keri Russell plays Kate Wyler

Netflix

Who is Kate Wyler? Kate is a US diplomat who has built a career working in war zones and is due to be sent to Afganistan. However, at the last moment she is told that she is instead to become to the ambassador to the UK, a role she has serious reservations about.

Where have I seen Keri Russell? Russell is known for her roles in films including Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, Mission: Impossible III, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cocaine Bear, as well as the series Felicity, The Americans and, most recently, Extrapolations.

Rufus Sewell plays Hal Wyler

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Hal Wyler? Hal is Kate's husband, a top US diplomat himself and a political heavyweight, who is known to be successful yet manipulative and ruthless.

Where have I seen Rufus Sewell? Sewell is known for his roles in films including The Father, Old, Judy, Hercules, A Knight's Tale, and The Illusionist, as well as his roles in series such as The Man in the High Castle, Victoria, and Kaleidoscope.

David Gyasi plays Austin Dennison

Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Austin Dennison? Austin is the UK's foreign secretary who becomes an ally to Kate and often disagrees with the Prime Minister's position on serious matters and his conduct.

Where have I seen David Gyasi? Gyasi has had roles in films including Cloud Atlas, Interstellar, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Dark Knight Rises, and Annihilation, as well as in series such as Doctor Who, The A Word, The Sandman, The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, and Carnival Row.

Ali Ahn plays Eidra Park

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Eidra Park? Eidra is chief of the CIA in London.

Where have I seen Ali Ahn? Ahn is best-known for her roles in series including Raising Dion, Next, Orange is the New Black, Billions, The Path, and Supernatural.

Rory Kinnear plays Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge? Nicol Trowbridge is the hawkish, volatile Conservative Prime Minister of the UK.

Where have I seen Rory Kinnear? Kinnear is a prolific film and TV actor, perhaps best-known for his roles as Bill Tanner in the James Bond film series. He also had major roles in films such as The Imitation Game, Men, and Bank of Dave, and series such as Black Mirror, Our Flag Means Death, Years and Years, Inside No 9, and Penny Dreadful.

Ato Essandoh plays Stuart Hayford

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Stuart Hayford? Stuart is Kate's right hand man and her deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in London.

Where have I seen Ato Essandoh? Essandoh has had roles in series including Extrapolations, Chicago Med, Altered Carbon, Elementary, and Vinyl, and in films including Hitch, Blood Diamond, Django Unchained, Jason Bourne, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Michael McKean plays President William Rayburn

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is President William Rayburn? William Rayburn is the competent President of the United States who is trying to restore the country's standing on the world stage, but who is often undermined because of his age.

Where have I seen Michael McKean? McKean is best-known for his roles in This is Spinal Tap and Better Call Saul, while he has also appeared in films such as Clue and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, as well as series such as Breeders, Good Omens, Grace and Frankie and many more.

Nana Mensah plays Billie Appiah

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Billie Appiah? Billie is the White House Chief of Staff who has her own agenda when it comes to Kate's political future.

Where have I seen Nana Mensah? Mensah is known for appearing in series such as New Amsterdam, 13 Reasons Why, and The Chair, and in films such as After Yang, Queen of Glory, and The King of Staten Island.

Miguel Sandoval plays Miguel Ganon

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Miguel Ganon? Miguel is the US secretary of state.

Where have I seen Miguel Sandoval? Sandoval has previously appeared in many series including Medium, Station 19 and Barry, while he has also had roles in films such as The Grotto, The Book of Life, and Oculus.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celia Imrie plays Meg Roylin

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA

Who is Meg Roylin? Meg is a Conservative Party operative who ran Trowbridge's campaign.

Where have I seen Celia Imrie? Imrie is known for her roles in films including Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Bridget Jones's Diary, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, St Trinian's, Nanny McPhee, and Calendar Girls, as well as in series such as After You've Gone, Patrick Melrose, Keeping Faith, and Better Things.

T’Nia Miller plays Cecilia Dennison

Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Cecilia Dennison? Ceclia is Austin Dennison's sister.

Where have I seen T'Nia Miller? Miller is known for her roles in series including The Peripheral, Years and Years, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Death in Paradise, Doctor Who, Marcella and more.

The Diplomat is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.