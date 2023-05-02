The series , which stars Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell , focuses on Kate Wyler, the new US ambassador to the UK who has to manage diplomatic relations between the two countries while also keeping her husband, political star and fellow diplomat Hal, in check.

After The Night Agent scored a lightning-fast renewal last month, Netflix has now also been quick to get behind political drama The Diplomat , ordering a second season less than two weeks after it debuted.

In its first weekend, the series appeared in the Netflix top 10 in 86 countries and had 57.8 million hours viewed, proving a hit with viewers.

Of the renewal, star Russell said: "I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot."

Meanwhile creator and showrunner Debora Cahn said: "We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it's a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We're so glad we get to do it again!"

Fans will be delighted to hear that the show is returning, not least so they can get a resolution to that major cliffhanger at the end of the first season's finale that left several of the characters' fates up in the air.

So far Russell is the only cast member confirmed to be returning, with further details about season 2 set to be released at a later date.

Jinny Howe, vice president of drama series at Netflix, said of the renewal: "Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler.

"After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can't wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for season 2."

