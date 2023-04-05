In the eight-part series, Russell plays Kate Wyler, the new US Ambassador to the UK who has to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight. Meanwhile, Sewell plays Kate's husband Hal, a career diplomat and political star.

New Netflix thriller series The Diplomat will be arriving on the streamer later this month and we now have our first look at stars Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell in action.

In the newly released trailer, we see plenty of intrigue, explosions and marital bickering, as well as some of Russell and Sewell's co-stars including Rory Kinnear, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn and Ato Essandoh.

Guest stars set to feature across the run include Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller and Miguel Sandoval.

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The series was shot in London, Paris and the Cotswolds and comes from Debora Cahn, who has previously been a writer and producer on hit shows including The West Wing, Homeland and Grey's Anatomy.

Read more:

It is not to be confused with another series, also called The Diplomat, which stars Sophie Rundle and arrived on Alibi earlier this year.

Russell was most recently seen in Cocaine Bear, the comedy-thriller film from director Elizabeth Banks which was released in cinemas in February.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Sewell was seen earlier this year in Kaleidoscope, the Netflix heist series also starring Giancarlo Esposito which was designed so that the episodes could be watched in any order.

The Diplomat will be available to watch on Netflix from 20th April 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.