The show starring Giancarlo Esposito has been devoured by Netflix viewers, watching the episodes in different orders and trying to piece together the event at the heart of it.

2023 has already seen some major hits arrive on Netflix, and one of the most popular has been Kaleidoscope, the heist series where the episodes can be watched in any order .

The series ends with some major threads and character fates still up in the air, but will there be a second season, and if so, when are viewers likely to see it arrive on Netflix?

Read on for everything you need to know about Kaleidoscope season 2.

Will there be a Kaleidoscope season 2?

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap in Kaleidoscope. Clifton Prescod/Netflix

It hasn't been confirmed yet whether Kaleidoscope will be back for a second season, but based on the series' popularity (it is still in the Netflix top 10 at the time of writing, almost a month after its debut) we would certainly imagine it is on the cards.

However, there is one thing which potentially suggests a second season won't get made, and that's the show's designation as a "Limited Series", meaning it was designed as one and done.

This of course doesn't mean plans can't change and a second run can't be greenlit, but it does suggest it certainly wasn't the intention at the outset.

We'll keep this page updated as and when we get any further information regarding a potential second season for Kaleidoscope on Netflix.

When would Kaleidoscope season 2 be released?

Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas in Kaleidoscope. Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Without official confirmation that Kaleidoscope will be back for season 2, it's hard to say just it could potentially hit our screens.

However, we'd imagine the absolute earliest we could get new episodes would be in mid to late 2024. We'll keep this page updated if and when a firmer release date or schedule is unveiled.

Kaleidoscope cast - who could be back for season 2?

Jordan Mendoza as RJ, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis, Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin and Paz Vega as Ava Mercer in Kaleidoscope. Courtesy of Netflix

When it comes to the cast of a potential second season of Kaleidoscope, the roster would almost certainly need a major shake-up, barring some prequel/time-jumping shenanigans. After all, a lot of the crew and the surrounding characters met a sticky end during season 1, including Paz Vega's Ava and Jai Courtney's Bob.

One character whose fate was left up in the air was Leo, real name Ray, as played by Giancarlo Esposito. He was shot in the back at the end of the timeline by an assailant who looks a lot like Roger's son Brad.

However, we never see definitively whether he died of his wounds, meaning there is a case to be made that he could return for season 2.

Here's a list of all the central characters from Kaleidoscope who could theoretically return for a second season:

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap

Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas

Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin

Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim

Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis

Soojeong Son as Liz Kim

John Hans Tester as Stefan Thiele

Delphi Harrington as Suzanne Grosvenor

John Yi as Cho-Young Woo

Bubba Weiler as Samuel Toby

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Kaleidoscope season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Kaleidoscope season 2 just yet because the series hasn't been renewed, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated if one arrives online.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.

Kaleidoscope is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.