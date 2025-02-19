Get Millie Black finally confirms UK release date for gripping drama
The series – penned by acclaimed Jamaican novelist Marlon James – debuted in the US last November.
Channel 4 has confirmed that upcoming drama Get Millie Black will finally begin airing with a double header on Wednesday 5th and Thursday 6th March.
Both episodes will air at 9pm, while all five instalments of the show will also be made available as a box set for viewers wanting to binge the entire series.
UK viewers have had to wait patiently for the show, which debuted on HBO in November across the Atlantic and has received generally strong reviews from critics.
Created by acclaimed novelist Marlon James, it stars Time's Tamara Lawrance as Jamaican-born detective Millie-Jean Black after she is is forced out of Scotland Yard and returns home to join the Jamaican Police Force.
The synopsis for the series continues: "She and her partner, Curtis, investigate missing person cases, and their lives are up-ended when one of their investigations crosses paths with another that brought Scotland Yard detective Luke Holborn to Kingston."
Meanwhile, star Lawrance has described the show as "tense and surprising", and told viewers to expect "so many unexpected twists of fate and of character".
She added: "It has this propulsive pace with an unsettling undertone; you suspect something is up, but you don’t see it coming."
And speaking more specifically about her character, she said: "Millie Black is irreverent, belligerent, hawk-eyed and driven by her heart for justice. She doesn’t mince words and is not remotely interested in being palatable."
Alongside Lawrance, the cast for the series also includes Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Joan), Chyna McQueen and Jamaican singer Dorothy 'Patra' Smith.
Get Millie Black will begin airing on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 5th March.
