The new drama is a co-production between HBO and Channel 4 and in a similar fashion to the recently released third season of Industry, UK fans have to wait that bit longer for the series to land on our screens.

But will Get Millie Black actually be coming to the UK and just when will it be available to watch? Read on to find out as the series premieres in the US.

How to watch Get Millie Black – is it coming to the UK?

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr and Tamara Lawrance in Get Millie Black. HBO

Good news – Get Millie Black is coming to the UK and will be premiering on Channel 4.

But the bad news is that, as of now, there's no confirmed UK release date for the series. We do know that it will land on Channel 4 at some point in 2025, though.

As for the US, the five-part series premieres on HBO and Max from Monday 25th November at 9pm ET/PT.

Get Millie Black cast: Who stars in the series?

The series is led by Tamara Lawrance, who is known for her roles in The Long Song, Time and Mr Loverman. She'll be leading Get Millie Black as police detective Millie Jean-Black who returns to Jamaica after quitting her post at Scotland Yard.

The rest of the cast includes Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Joan), Chyna McQueen and Jamaican singer Dorothy 'Patra' Smith.

The full cast list for Get Millie Black is as follows:

Tamara Lawrance as Millie Jean-Black

Joe Dempsie as Luke Holborn

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Curtis

Chyna McQueen as Hibiscus

Dorothy 'Patra' Smith as Hit Girl

Nestor Aaron Absera as Corsica

Peter John Thwaites as Freddie Summerville

What is Get Millie Black about?

Joe Dempsie and Tamara Lawrance in Get Millie Black. HBO

The new series marks the screenwriting debut of Booker Prize award-winning author Marlon James and has been described as "a vivid, unflinching, and gripping five-part crime noir".

According to the official synopsis: "Get Millie Black follows the inimitable Millie-Jean Black, a police detective who quits Scotland Yard to return home to Jamaica, where she is soon pursuing a missing persons case that threatens to expose more than she may be willing to confront.

"Get Millie Black is a deeply personal and wholly authentic version of Kingston, which has never been seen on screen before. Told through the unique perspective of Millie (Tamara Lawrance) – a girl born on the Rock, raised in London, who claims to be both British and Jamaican, Millie yet somehow belongs to neither place.

"It is a story peopled by a host of unforgettable characters; ‘gully queen’ Hibiscus (Chyna McQueen), her brilliant partner on the Jamaican Police Force, Curtis (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr), who is forced to keep his love life secret from his colleagues; game-playing Scotland Yard Inspector Luke Holborn (Joe Dempsie); and Hit Girl (Dorothy ‘Patra’ Smith), go-go-club owner and underworld entrepreneur."

Get Millie Black trailer

You can watch the HBO teaser trailer for Get Millie Black below.

Get Millie Black premieres in the US on Monday 25th November on HBO and Max, with a UK release date yet to be confirmed for Channel 4.

