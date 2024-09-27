The new series is inspired by the true story of Joan Hannington, who producer Ruth Kenley-Letts (Stonehouse) admitted was a pivotal part of the process in bringing her story to the screen.

Speaking during a press conference for the series, she said: "I really wanted Joan to be happy with the scripts we wrote. I always have felt a huge responsibility to make sure that we sort of stay true to her story."

But who's who in the new drama? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Joan.

Joan cast: Full list of characters and actors in ITV drama

The full cast list for Joan is as follows, but scroll on to find out everything you need to know about the characters themselves, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Sophie Turner as Joan Hannington

Frank Dillane as Boise Hannington

Mia Millichamp-Long as Kelly

Kirsty J Curtis as Nancy

Gershwyn Eustache Jr as Albie

Laura Aikman as Val

Alex Blake as Bernard

Tomi May as King

Sophie Turner plays Joan Hannington

Sophie Turner as Joan. ITV

Who is Joan? Stuck in a toxic relationship with Kelly's father Gary, Joan is faced with an unthinkable decision when he brings danger to her door. Making a drastic decision to keep her daughter safe, she travels to London to start a new life and meets Boise, who introduces her to a whole new criminal world.

Speaking about playing the role, Turner said at a press conference for the series that "it was the thrill of my career". "I think to be able to play somebody like Joan who is so multifaceted and ... she’s so funny but has gone through so much trauma. She’s so ambitious and she’s all these things – mother, lover, liar, thief – but there really is so much to her."

Where have I seen Sophie Turner before? Turner is best known for her on-screen acting debut in Game of Thrones as Sansa Stark. Since then, Turner has starred in the X-Men film series as Jean Grey/Phoenix, The Thirteenth Tale, Do Revenge and The Staircase.

Frank Dillane plays Boise Hannington

Frank Dillane as Boise in Joan. ITV

Who is Boise? An antiques dealer with an enigmatic past, Boise and Joan meet when she moves to London and soon find out that working together is a match made in heaven.

Where have I seen Frank Dillane before? Dillane is known for his roles in Fear The Walking Dead, The Essex Serpent, Renegade Nell and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. He has also starred in the film Papadopoulous & Sons alongside his father, actor Stephen Dillane.

Kirsty J Curtis plays Nancy

Sophie Turner as Joan and Kirsty J Curtis as Nancy in Joan. ITV

Who is Nancy? Nancy is Joan's sister who owns a trendy hair salon in London and just wants Joan to take work seriously in order to get Kelly back.

Speaking about her amalgamated role, Curtis said at a press conference for the series: “So Joan’s actually got lots of siblings, the youngest of seven and three of them of her sisters. So I am kind of like all the sisters rolled into one and all of her sisters, as well as Joan’s stories are played in through Nancy."

Where have I seen Kirsty J Curtis before? Curtis has starred in EastEnders, Harlots, Match Not Found and Timewasters.

Gershwyn Eustache Jr plays Albie

Gershwyn Eustache Jr as Albie in Joan. ITV

Who is Albie? Albie is one of Boise's friends who lives out in Spain, with the pair having shared a cell while serving time in prison. He and Boise are often in business together but when he meets Joan, he doesn't immediately take to her.

Where have I seen Gershwyn Eustache Jr before? Eustache has starred in A Spy Among Friends, Andor, Britannia, Stephen and I May Destroy You. He is also set to star in Channel 4's Get Millie Black.

Laura Aikman plays Val

Laura Aikman as Val in Joan. ITV

Who is Val? Val is Albie's wife and unlike Joan, doesn't really know much about her partner's dodgy dealings. She lives out in Spain with her husband and son, despite not really understanding why.

Where have I seen Laura Aikman before? Aikman has most recently been on our screens in ITV's Archie but is known for her previous roles in Waterloo Road, Gavin & Stacey, Casualty and 4 O'Clock Club.

Alex Blake plays Bernard

Sophie Turner as Joan and Alex Blake as Bernard in Joan. ITV

Who is Bernard? Bernard is the jewellery store manager that hires Joan when she looks for a job of her own. Despite seeming to be kind and considerate, he's really just leery and wants a sexual relationship with Joan.

Where have I seen Alex Blake before? Blake has starred in The Crown as Stephen Lamport, as well as had roles in Andor, Dangerous Liaisons, Doctors and Strangers.

Joan will premiere on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 29th September at 9pm.

