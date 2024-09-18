The second episode will then air the following evening at the same time on Monday 30th September on ITV1.

The new series follows Turner as notorious real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington and the circumstances that led to her life of crime in 1980s London, as well as her multifaceted life as a mother and lover.

Of course, Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, as well as starring in the X-Men film series, Do Revenge and The Staircase.

But Joan marks a return of Turner as a leading character, and is set to be an intriguing six-parter uncovering the mystery behind the real-life figure.

As well as Turner leading the series, Joan will also star Frank Dillane (Renegade Nell), Kirsty J Curtis (Harlots), Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (A Spy Among Friends) and Laura Aikman (Archie).

The show has been created and written by Anna Symon (The Essex Serpent), while Richard Laxton (of Rain Dogs and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) is in the director's chair and Ruth Kenley-Letts (Strike) serves as producer.

The ITV synopsis reads: "When her partner Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the chance to start a new life with her six-year-old daughter, Kelly.

"Delving deeper into the criminal underworld, Joan meets Boisie, an enigmatic antiques dealer whose allure introduces her to new levels of danger and passion.

"Through sharp intelligence, irresistible charm, and a talent for impersonation, Joan’s journey is a high-stakes game of survival and reinvention.

"Every heist and every stolen diamond is driven by her singular purpose: to create a secure future for her daughter."

Joan will premiere on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 29th September at 9pm.

Joan will premiere on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 29th September at 9pm.