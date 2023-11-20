In reality, Grant was born Archibald Alexander Leach, and the life that not many know about is set to be explored in upcoming ITVX drama, Archie.

While Grant was known to many fans as an unflappable 'ladies' man' and unlucky in love, in actuality, the actor suffered a traumatic childhood and was lied to by his father in a majorly cruel way.

The series not only depicts Grant's early life, but it also explores his pursuing of Dyan Cannon, which eventually led to their wedding in 1965.

Leading the cast as Grant is Jason Isaacs, but who else stars in the new four-part drama? Well, read on for everything you need to know.

Archie cast: Full list of actors and characters in ITVX drama

Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant

Laura Aikman as Dyan Cannon

Kara Tointon as younger Elsie Leach

Harriet Walter as Elsie Leach

Calam Lynch as young adult Archie Leach

Oaklee Pendergast as teenage Archie Leach

Dainton Anderson as child Archie Leach

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Elias

Ian Puleston-Davies as Pender

Jason Watkins as Stanley Fox

Christian Lees as George Burns

Ainy Medina as Rose

Peter Ellis as older Elias

Samantha Colley as Barbara Harris

Olivia Brody as young Jennifer Grant

Ellie MacDowall as Jennifer Grant

Ian McNeice

Lisa Faulkner

Niamh Cusack

Jason Isaacs plays Cary Grant

Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant in Archie. ITV Studios for ITVX

Who is Cary Grant? Grant was a real-life well-known Hollywood actor, but was born and grew up in Bristol, England, as Archie Leach. He had a tumultuous childhood but dreamed of a life of fame, and became best known for his roles in films like Bringing Up Baby, North by Northwest and Charade.

In Archie, we follow him throughout his childhood and at his height of fame through to his relationship with Dyan and the eventual birth of his daughter, Jennifer.

Where have I seen Jason Isaacs before? Isaacs is no stranger to the big screen, having starred as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, but is also known for his work on the small screen in shows like Case Histories, Brotherhood, The OA and Good Sam, to name a few.

Laura Aikman plays Dyan Cannon

Laura Aikman as Dyan Cannon in Archie. ITVX

Who is Dyan Cannon? Thirty-three years younger than Grant and dreaming of an acting career of her own, Grant pursued Cannon even though she initially didn't fall for his charms. Cannon made her TV debut in 1958 and is known for her roles in Ally McBeal and Such Good Friends.

She was married to Grant for three years and published her memoir, Dear Cary, in 2011 with Cannon now serving as executive producer on Archie.

Where have I seen Laura Aikman before? Aikman is known for her roles in Gavin & Stacey as Sonia and in Not Going Out as Debbie. She has also starred in Scrapper, Breeders and The Rising.

Kara Tointon plays younger Elsie Leach

Kara Tointon as young Elsie in Archie. ITVX

Who is Elsie Leach? Elsie was Grant's mother, and after the death of her other son and Grant's older brother, John, she struggled with grief and depression. She was sent to live in a mental health institution by her husband, Elias, but Grant was told a starkly different story about her departure.

Where have I seen Kara Tointon before? Perhaps best known for her role as Dawn Swann in Eastenders, Tointon also won the 2010 series of Strictly Come Dancing. She has starred in The Sweeney, Mr Selfridge, The Halcyon and Father Brown, too.

Harriet Walter plays Elsie Leach

Harriet Walter as Elsie Leach in Archie. ITVX

Where have I seen Harriet Walter before? Walter stars as the older version of Grant's mother when the pair are reunited decades later. Walter is known for her roles in Downton Abbey, Killing Eve, Succession, Ted Lasso, Law & Order: UK and Silo.

Calam Lynch plays young adult Archie Leach

Calam Lynch as young Archie in Archie. ITVX

Who is Archie Leach? Throughout the series, we get a window into Cary Grant's early years as a child, teenager and young adult who is struggling to make it in America. Born Archibald Alexander Leach, he was known as Archie, but was told to change his name by a movie studio after signing a major contract with them. Thus, Cary Grant was eventually born.

Where have I seen Calam Lynch before? Lynch is perhaps best known for his role as Theo Sharpe in Bridgerton season 2, but has also appeared in Dunkirk, Derry Girls and Benediction. He is set to star in a recurring role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Oaklee Pendergast plays teenage Archie Leach

Oaklee Pendergast as teenage Archie in Archie. ITVX

Where have I seen Oaklee Pendergast before? Starring as the teenage version of Archie, Pendergast's role focuses on his teenage years as he joined the Bob Pender Troupe and stayed in the US. Pendergast is best known for his roles in The Impossible, The Woman in Black: Angel of Death and Home. He is also set to star in Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air.

Dainton Anderson plays child Archie Leach

Dainton Anderson as child Archie in Archie. ITVX

Where have I seen Dainton Anderson before? Starring as the child version of Archie who lives through a traumatic childhood, Anderson is a child actor who made his debut in Sky's Patrick Melrose as Benedict Cumberbatch's on-screen son, Thomas. He has also appeared in This Country and ITV's Stonehouse.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays Elias

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Elias in Archie. ITVX

Who is Elias? Elias is Archie's father, who sends Elsie to a mental health institution against her will and tells Archie that she has died. After the death of their oldest son, Elias re-married and started a new family without Archie.

Where have I seen Henry Lloyd-Hughes before? Lloyd-Hughes is best known for his roles in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The Inbetweeners, Madame Bovary, Killing Eve and Ragdoll.

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Pender

Ian Puleston-Davies as Pender in Archie. ITVX

Who is Pender? Pender is the leader of the Pender Troupe that Archie auditions for and travels to America with. Like a father figure, Pender gives Archie a chance despite him not having any stage experience.

Where have I seen Ian Puleston-Davies before? Puleston-Davies is best known for his role as Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street, having starred in the soap from 2010 to 2015. More recently, he's featured in ITV's The Bay, DI Ray, The Teacher and Anne.

Jason Watkins plays Stanley Fox

Jason Watkins as Stanley Fox in Archie. ITVX

Who is Stanley Fox? Fox was Grant's long-time friend and lawyer, who helped the actor navigate contracts and various deals.

Where have I seen Jason Watkins before? Watkins has starred in various shows over the years, including The Crown as prime minister Harold Wilson, Detective Sergeant Dodds in McDonald & Dodds, Winston Churchill in SAS: Rogue Heroes and as a lead character in Channel 5's The Catch.

