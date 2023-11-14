Archie release date

Aside from his key roles in films like Bringing Up Baby and Charade with Audrey Hepburn, the life of Cary Grant has been relatively unknown to his fans – until now.

ITVX's new series, Archie, digs deep into the man behind the camera and stars Jason Isaacs (The Crowded Room, Harry Potter) as the iconic actor.

In the four-parter, we learn of Grant's original real-life childhood as Archibald Alexander Leach, his troubled upbringing and how the deceitful lie concealed about his mother's true whereabouts went on to shape the man that went to Hollywood with a dream of being loved by all.

The new series slots rather nicely into our autumnal schedules, and will be a must-watch for any fans of the actor, but when does it land on our screens?

Read on for everything you need to know about Archie.

Like previous ITVX releases, the series will drop in full on Thursday 23rd November 2023.

It's expected that the show will then air on linear channel ITV1 at some point in the future, although a transmission date for this is yet to be confirmed.

Archie cast

Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant in Archie. ITV Studios for ITVX

The cast of Archie is being led by Jason Isaacs, who many will know for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, as well as more recently in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room.

The series also stars Laura Aikman (Not Going Out, Gavin & Stacey) as Cary’s ex-wife, actress and filmmaker Dyan Cannon, with Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso, Killing Eve) as Elsie Leach, Cary’s mother.

Kara Tointon (Eastenders, Mr Selfridge) also stars as the younger version of Elsie.

Behind the camera, Archie has been written by award-winning screenwriter Jeff Pope, and is directed by the BAFTA-winning Paul Andrew Williams, who also serves as an executive producer, alongside Grant's ex-wife Cannon and his daughter, Jennifer Grant.

The full cast list for Archie is as follows.

Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant

Laura Aikman as Dyan Cannon

Kara Tointon as younger Elsie Leach

Harriet Walter as Elsie Leach

Calam Lynch as young adult Archie Leach

Oaklee Pendergast as teenage Archie Leach

Dainton Anderson as child Archie Leach

Henry Lloyd-Hughes

Ian Puleston-Davies

Ian McNeice

Jason Watkins

Lisa Faulkner

Niamh Cusack

What is Archie about?

Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant in Archie. ITV Studios for ITVX

The series seeks to go behind the glitz and glamour of the well-known Cary Grant to uncover the story of Archie Leach, a Bristol-born man who wrestled with memories of the past and a traumatic childhood - but never let that hold him back from dreams of being an actor.

As per the synopsis: "At 14, he auditioned for the music hall act, the Bob Pender Troupe, a band of acrobats, stilt walkers, clowns and comedians after seeing them perform at the Bristol Hippodrome.

"Lean and athletic, he learned the art of stilt walking, and when the troupe went on tour to the US, teenage Archie was intoxicated by the land of opportunity.

"Believing he was not wanted by his family in the UK, he decided to stay in the US to try to make his way in showbusiness.

"With no thoughts of acting, a chance meeting with the comedian George Burns helped him find his first footing on the acting ladder and a contract with a movie studio who felt he needed to change his name, and Cary Grant was born.

"The drama intercuts with scenes from 1961 when, at the height of his fame, living in Benedict Canyon, Los Angeles, the legendary actor was breaking all box office records, but desperately unhappy in his private life."

It continues: "With two failed marriages behind him, he began to woo an actress he’d seen on a TV show, Dyan Cannon. Thirty-three years his junior, Dyan didn’t initially fall for his charms, turning down his attempts to meet, because she didn’t feel they could ever be a match.

"Dashingly handsome, suave and sophisticated, Cary continued to pursue her, with introductions to his famous friends, until they eventually wed in Las Vegas in 1965."

Is there a trailer for Archie?

There isn't just yet! But we'll be sure to keep you updated as and when one drops. In the meantime, check out the first look images of Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant here.

Archie premieres on ITVX on Thursday 23rd November 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

