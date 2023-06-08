However, it soon emerges that Danny's story is far from what it seems and, over the 10-episode series, we slowly uncover more pieces from the character's mysterious past that lead to a surprising conclusion.

Tom Holland leads the cast of new TV thriller The Crowded Room as Danny Sullivan, a young man facing trial for a shooting in New York City in 1979.

The show is loosely based on the true story of Billy Milligan, an American man who made history when he became the first person in the USA to be found not guilty by reason of insanity after successfully pleading dissociative identity disorder-related insanity.

The Crowded Room certainly explores a heavy subject matter and Holland, who is executive producing as well as starring in the series, recently told Extra that he is taking a year off from acting to look after his mental health after having a “a bit of a meltdown” while working on the show.

“I’m no stranger to hard work,” he said. “I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain.

“It was a tough time, for sure,” he continued, “We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.”

More like this

Similarly, speaking to RadioTimes.com about the transformation required for the role, Holland said: "It did take a while to figure out how to put him to bed and wake Tom up and get on with my life and be myself. But I figured it out and was very happy and healthy."

If you're wondering how to watch the series in the UK, read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch the crowded room online

Tom Holland in The Crowded Room. Apple TV+

The Crowded Room will be streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ from Friday, 9th June, 2023 - sign up to Apple TV+ now.

After the first three episodes are released on 9th June, one episode will be released every Friday until the finale lands on 28th July.

The Crowded Room trailer

A trailer for The Crowded Room has now arrived from Apple TV+, and it gives fans a first look at Holland in character as Danny.

The footage shows Danny engaging in an interview with clinical psychologist Rya Goodwin (Seyfried) and battling with his mysterious past as he describes a number of “blank spots”.

“Danny, you don’t really seem like a dangerous person,” Goodwin says. Watch below:

The Crowded Room is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday 9th June. New episodes weekly. Start your seven-day Apple TV+ free trial.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.