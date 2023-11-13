Holmes said that when they were working on the films, he and Radcliffe would "mess around together" and that they would "jump off Portakabins, we would jump on trampolines and do all things that would make the insurance company have a fit".

He explained that their bond hasn't changed over the years, adding: "Whether that was us going on holidays together in our teenage years or when I go out and spend time with him in New York, it’s that sense of, 'I’m just your mate.'

"We grew up together, and then he grew to be one of my best friends and has been ever since. I’m nothing but proud of him."

David Holmes and Daniel Radcliffe. Sky

Holmes also explained how he feels about the Harry Potter films now, saying: "I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t have regrets. But around my stunt career and around my contribution to the Potters, no.

Read more:

"I had the best job in the world and I’m part of something really beautiful, and you can’t ask for more than that as a legacy. If anyone can take something from my film, it’s understanding that we’re all on borrowed time and that we make the most of it."

The one-off documentary will feature personal footage shot over the last decade, behind-the-scenes material from Holmes's stunt work, scenes of his current life and intimate interviews with Holmes, Radcliffe, friends, family and former crew.

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It will first air on HBO in the US on Wednesday 15th November, before arriving on Sky Documentary and NOW from Saturday 18th November.

The Crown Radio Times cover.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived premieres on HBO on Wednesday 15th November at 9pm EST, before being made available to stream on Max in the US. UK viewers can stream it on Sky Documentaries and NOW from 18th November.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Documentaries news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.