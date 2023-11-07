Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, he explained: "He's someone who has... I don't know if this is true, but I think for boxers in general, I think he's someone who has a sense of how he needs to express himself, which is this inspirational, but vaguely sort of rooted in self-empowerment and self-help ways of thinking, and underneath that there's a lot of vulnerability and certain levels of pain, and I think you see that."

Read more:

With the help of his team, Theroux says he managed to unveil the more "human qualities" and a "vulnerable" side of the boxer, 34.

He added: "I think the editor did a brilliant job, and I think a lot of that revolved around dialling that back and scraping away this sense of his need to feel like an inspirational leader and finding the more human qualities.

"That sounds a bit overly harsh, because he's human all the way through, but more vulnerable and emotionally naked in parts."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As well as Joshua, Theroux will interview the likes of singer Raye, actress Joan Collins, activist Chelsea Manning, actor and rapper Ashley Walters and musician and songwriter Pete Doherty, who are part of the line-up for season two.

And he's already attempting to gather guests for a third season - and has approached Tom Cruise himself.

"The names on the list are basically the ones we've approached but they haven't happened yet. So, Tom Cruise - the door is always open!" he said.

Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 starts on Tuesday 7th November at 9pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.