It has already been confirmed that the new run will feature interviews with Hollywood legend Joan Collins, two-time world heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua, actor and producer Ashley Walters, whistleblower and activist Chelsea Manning, musician and former The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty and singer-songwriter Raye.

Theroux said of the new season: "Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure.

"The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life."

He continued: "We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews..., while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law and political controversy."

The first season was a hit with viewers, and featured interviews with Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench, Yungblud, Bear Grylls, Katherine Ryan and Rita Ora.

The new season has been filmed in a number of locations, including New York City, Normandy, Glastonbury and the French Riviera.

Earlier this year, Theroux gave the MacTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, and called for the BBC to avoid playing it safe in the programming it commissions.

He said: "From working so many years at the BBC, and still making programmes for the BBC, I see all too well the no-win situation it often finds itself in. Trying to anticipate the latest volleys of criticisms. Stampeded by this or that interest group. Avoiding offence.

"Often the criticisms come from its own former employees, writing for privately owned newspapers whose proprietors would be all too happy to see their competition eliminated.

"And so there is an urge to lay low, to play it safe, to avoid the difficult subjects. But in avoiding those pinch points, the unresolved areas of culture where our anxieties and our painful dilemmas lie, we aren’t just failing to do our jobs, we are missing our greatest opportunities."

Louis Theroux Interviews season two is coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 7th November 2023.

