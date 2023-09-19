According to a BBC release, the season has been filmed across a number of locations including New York City, Normandy, Glastonbury and the French Riviera, and "will bring viewers closer than ever to some of the world’s most well-known personalities".

The series will once again feature both one-on-one conversations and Theroux's "signature immersive filming style" as the subject’s lives and careers are explored up to the present day.

The episodes are expected to air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year, but an exact release date has not yet been confirmed.

"Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure," said Theroux. "The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life.

"We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law and political controversy."

Meanwhile, the BBC's head of documentary commissioning Clare Sillery said she was "delighted" that Theroux was returning with an "exciting and eclectic mix of new interviewees".

She added: "Louis’s genuine curiosity and warmth mean that each of these meetings will bring us something very new and different, and I can’t wait to see him take us deeper into the worlds of these hugely engaging cultural figures."

The first series saw Theroux interview Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench, Yungblud, Bear Grylls, Katherine Ryan and Rita Ora, with an average audience of more than 2.1m tuning in across the first seven days.

Louis Theroux Interviews season two is coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later in 2023.

