The documentary was Le Carré's final interview before he passed away in 2020, and his sons Simon and Stephen described working closely on the documentary as "oddly intense".

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the Cornwell brothers revealed what the difference was like working on the documentary in comparison to television and movies.

The brothers have previously worked on the likes of The Night Manager, The Little Drummer Girl and Hotel Artemis, which is worlds apart from The Pigeon Tunnel.

"We're used to working on films and TV shows where they become all consuming, and they take over your life completely. But in this case, where the movie takes over your life, it's also your family and your dad," Simon Cornwell explained.

He added: "So it's sort of doubly intense."

Stephen, David and Simon Cornwell. Apple TV+

Stephen revealed that working on the documentary was a "very profound journey".

Explaining how the idea for Le Carré's final interview came about, Stephen explained: "It started with our father being interested in the idea of a late life interview, a definitive conversation that he felt would be really interesting and actually identifying our role as someone that he would really love to have that conversation with him respected and loved his work was amazing."

Stephen noted that The Pigeon Tunnel was he and his brother's "first step into the documentary space", but over time it developed into something "profound and unique".

He told RadioTimes.com: "I think over time it evolved into something, obviously with our dad's death, and then subsequently into something that [people] will now begin to realise how profound and unique that experience will have been and has been, and how [it is] magical in many ways."

