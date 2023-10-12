Now speaking to Radio Times magazine about Errol Morris's new documentary The Pigeon Tunnel, which explores Le Carré's life and work, his sons Simon and Stephen Cornwell revealed that they are also keen for more episodes.

“We all still love to fantasise about Night Manager 2," Simon explained, adding: "And to this day people still ask us about it. Personally, I’d love there to be one, but Dad only wrote one book [of that story]."

Le Carré – real name David Cornwell – passed away at the age of 89 in December 2020, but letters published in the 2022 book A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carré revealed that he had had several long meetings with the BBC about a possible sequel towards the end of his life.

In one of the letters, he wrote that he hoped to "bring together the old gang, minus Tom Hollander, whose part I so carelessly dispatched".

Interestingly, it was reported earlier this year that a second season was in development as a co-production between the BBC and Prime Video, with Hiddleston set to return in the lead role as former military officer Jonathan Pine.

In February, Deadline reported that a new season would once again be written by David Farr, although there have been no further announcements since, and the BBC and Prime Video both declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com at the time.

