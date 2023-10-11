Well, The Pigeon Tunnel will span a staggering six decades, with le Carré delivering his final and most candid interview amid a documentary that is packed full of rare archival footage and dramatised vignettes.

As if that wasn't enough to get us excited for the new documentary, RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look at the Apple TV+ film. In the clip, we start to get a sense of what it would have taken to be part of MI5.

The clip opens with an ominous-looking tunnel scene that is narrated by le Carré, who says: "It's terribly difficult to recruit for a secret service. In the end, you're looking for somebody who is a bit bad but at the same time, loyal."

Going on to talk about what MI5 were looking for in their recruits, he says: "There's a type they were looking for in my day and I fitted perfectly: Separated early from the nest, boarding school, but looking for institutional embrace. I can see my own life still as a succession of embraces and escapes."

You can watch the clip for yourself below:

The new film draws on le Carré’s bestselling memoir The Pigeon Tunnel: Stories from My Life and will provide viewers with unprecedented access into his life and some of the lesser-known parts of his astonishing story.

The Pigeon Tunnel is being helmed by Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris (The Fog of War) and The Ink Factory (The Night Manager), with David's sons, Simon and Stephen Cornwell, also serving as producers.

Speaking about the documentary chronicling their father's life, they said: “Full of deep insight, and surprising, amusing and often profoundly moving anecdotes, The Pigeon Tunnel charts a conversation between two great minds, both consummate storytellers; one who wove extraordinary fiction from the events he experienced; the other whose interrogation of those events has led so often to a greater truth.

"Together, they explore the events of the Cold War, and of le Carré’s life, testing the boundaries of truth, memory and imagination.

"The layered and unorthodox film is a tête-à-tête between a filmmaker and a novelist – both masters of their craft – grappling with the roots of the creative process, the power of fiction and our responsibility to the truth.”

Pigeon Tunnel will premiere on 20th October on Apple TV+. Sign-up for Apple TV+ for £6.99.

