Alexander Skarsgård as Becker in The Little Drummer Girl

Skarsgård stars alongside Florence Pugh (who plays young actress Charlie). Expect the two to cross paths when an unsuspecting Charlie strikes up an acquaintance with Becker while on holiday in Greece.

Florence Pugh as Charlie and Skarsgård as Becker

Their meeting sees Charlie soon entangled in a spy plot orchestrated by Spymaster Kurtz (a moustachioed Michael Shannon – see below).

Alexander Skarsgård as Becker, Michael Shannon as Kurtz

The cast also includes Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Max Irons (Tutankhamun), Simona Brown (The Night Manager), Michael Moshonov (The City and the City) and Katharina Schüttler (Generation War).

Simona Brown as Rachel, Michael Moshonov as Litvak, Michael Shannon as Kurtz

The drama, due to air on BBC this Autumn, is expected to follow the same tone as hit series The Night Manager, another Le Carré adaptation. While The Night Manager was brought into the 21st century for its TV adaptation, the team behind The Little Drummer Girl has opted to keep this story in its original late 70s period.

The series won’t be connected to The Night Manager, although a second series of the Tom Hiddleston project is currently in development.

The Little Drummer Girl will air this Autumn on BBC1