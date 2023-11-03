He said: "Dolph Lundgren... he pulverised me. Later that night, my heart started to swell – which happens when the heart hits the chest – and then my blood pressure went up to 260, and they thought I was going to be talking to angels.

"Next thing I know I'm in intensive care, where I'm surrounded by nuns, and I thought, 'OK, that's curtains.'"

Sylvester Stallone in Sly. Netflix

He continued: "Dolph Lundgren put me in hospital for nine days. [But] when you're beaten to the ground and you're praying someone knocks you on the chin so you just don't suffer anymore, there's a small voice inside of you that says, 'Give me one more round.'"

Read more:

Touching on the incident, Lundgren has joked: "All I did was obey orders. He was the boss. I did what he told me."

Also, as per The Hollywood Reporter, on the day of the fight scene, Stallone told Lundgren to ignore the planned choreography. "Just go out there and try to clock me," he said. "For the first minute of the fight, it is going to be a free-for-all."

The new documentary covers all aspects of Stallone's life, including the passing of his oldest child, Sage Stallone, who died at the age of 36.

The documentary arrives amid an influx of Netflix series and films giving all-access looks at famous figures, from Arnold Schwarzenegger to David Beckham and, soon, Robbie Williams.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Stallone has already opened up recently in Paramount+ reality show The Family Stallone, which saw the star welcome a film crew into his home, following his daily life, as well as the lives of his wife Jennifer Flavin and his daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

Sly is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.