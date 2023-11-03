"For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo. This documentary tells his underdog story and its parallels with the characters he brought to life," the synopsis reads.

As well as his career, Stallone's family life is touched on, particularly the passing of the actor's oldest child, Sage Stallone - who passed away at the age of 36.

So, what happened to Sage Stallone?

As the documentary comes to Netflix, read on for everything you need to know.

Read more:

What happened to Sage Stallone?

Sage and Sylvester Getty Images

Sage Stallone was an American actor and the oldest child of Sylvester Stallone and his first wife Sasha Czack.

He was the brother of Seargeoh "Seth" Stallone, and half-brother of Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone, who are Sly's daughters with his current wife Jennifer Flavin.

As a child, Sage made an appearance on Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, which was promoted by his grandmother Jackie Stallone.

He made his acting debut along his father in Rocky V, the fifth instalment of the Rocky franchise, playing Robert Balboa Jr. He also appeared with his father in Daylight.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

His last projects were appearances in Vincent Gallo's last two films, Promises Written in Water and The Agent. Both films were shown in main competition at the 2010 Venice Film Festival and in the Toronto International Film Festival.

On 13th July 2012, Sage was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. An autopsy from the LA Coroner and Toxicology Department determined that Stallone died of coronary artery disease caused by atherosclerosis, with no drugs detected other than an over-the-counter pain remedy.

At the time of his passing, Sage was engaged. His funeral took place on 21st July at St Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Los Angeles. His resting place is at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sly premieres on Netflix on Friday 3rd November. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe nowand celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.